Right now you can pick up Aukey's 3 pack of USB-C converters for just $6 at Amazon with coupon code AUK3USBC. The package comes with two converters to turn Micro-USB cables into USB-C and one to turn a regular USB-A cable into USB-C. Odds are you'll have a much easier time finding one of those two cables when you need some extra charge than you are to find a USB-C cable laying around, so this makes those cables useful to you. When you break it down to just $2 per adapter, you really can't go wrong with this deal.
Even if you've already invested in a few USB-C cables, these are still great to keep around. Keep one in your pocket at all times, just in case your friends don't have the right cable for you and you need some extra battery life. Don't forget to use coupon code AUK3USBC for the full savings!
Reader comments
Keep one of these three USB-C converters in your pocket at all times for just $6 right now
I have their two pack and they are awesome. Wish the known brands would have the loop on them to tether them.
I got some of these USB micro to C adapters when I got my Z Force, and they don't work as charging adapters, which is a bummer. I think the phone noticed that it doesn't meet some specification, so when I plug the Z in with those adapters, no juice flows. The Samsung one that came with my note 7 works though.
The none Samsung adapters with fine on my 6P though...