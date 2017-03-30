Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time saving you on an Echo Dot!

Amazon's Echo Dot is a must-have for anyone looking to make their home smarter, and right now you can save $20 when purchasing three of them using coupon code DOT3PACK. This drops the price of three of them down to just $129.97, which is $43.32 each. For those not familiar, the Echo Dot is a hands-free voice-controlled device that can play music, provide information, read back the news and control select smart home devices in your home or office. Thanks to its far-field microphones, it can actually hear you from across the room and in noisy environments.

Amazon has been adding new features to the Echo lineup regularly, so it will continue to improve and get smarter over time. Whether you want to order some pizza through a voice command or listen to your favorite song on Spotify, you can do it all without having to touch a thing.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!