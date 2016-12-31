Welcome to leak season. Enjoy the ride.
It's the end of the year, which means cold weather in North America, hangovers for the festivity-goers, and beginning of what we inside the baseball diamond refer to as "leak season." It's slippery during leak season, so bring some salt.
There's a cycle in tech media that resolves in an arc: the early inklings of a story that, initially vapor, builds and eventually coalesces into something tangible. We hear rumors that begin in an ephemeral state, eventually casting themselves in prescient rays of light that you can see but not touch. Over the months, the light hardens and becomes more coherent — photos, videos, specs — as the thing's release date approaches.
Given that CES begins in just a few days, it's the perfect time to remind you that leak season is in full swing and, like snowfalls in the northern hemisphere, the severity ebbs and flows as we approach spring. Over the past few days, we've seen (and reported on) various aspects of phones that will likely be released in 2017: the Galaxy S8, the LG G6, the HTC whatever. We take leaks seriously, and, internally, debate the credulity of each one before reporting. We also judge the reliability of the source, too, the past success of which also dictates whether we follow the story down the proverbial rabbit hole.
At the same time, we also receive leaks, and have to decide whether or not, in the interest of protecting our sources, we publish the information. Of course, there's a business benefit to posting leaks, since the intensity of public interest in pre-release hardware often outweighs (at times dramatically) the equivalent once it has been announced. This is doubly true of devices from manufacturers like Motorola, HTC, Sony and others that have small, loyal followings: the discourse is often hopeful and the communities disproportionately loud, which tends to die down in the weeks and months following availability.
The main issue I see around leaks today is that there are no consequences for getting it wrong. Many publications weave snippets or glances of an outer casing or a spec sheet into a cohesive narrative, large swaths of which is incorrect. But once the product is announced, and gets into people's hands, all is forgiven and forgotten, and we move onto the next cycle. This is nothing new, but it's worth keeping these points in mind as we move into leak season in earnest.
Be skeptical of what you see. Much of what you see out there is either partially or entirely incorrect, and while we're not going to point at individual leaks or sources, I'd encourage you to maintain a healthy amount of skepticism while you enjoy what should be, for all intents and purposes, a piece of entertainment.
Have a happy and healthy new year, and we'll see you in 2017!
Great title. This is one of my favorite times of year.
I take seriously the leak that extra large cooling fans inside the S8 will be able to double as an inboard motor in a flash flood situation and tow you to safety (the S8 can float obviously).
Good to see Samsung being cautious after the Note 7.
Any other leaks I take with a pinch of salt.
Since CES is coming soon, I could care less for the leaks.
Do you mean that you couldn't care less? Because if you could care less, that means you do care about leaks...
Personally, I couldn't care less. Most of them turn out to be wrong anyway.
Fortunately, the Note 7 saga has left the Android community with a steady supply of salt.
You act like the Note series is the only thing the Android community cares about.
And the very first leak usually happens the week after New Years, almost as if orchestrated by the OEMs themselves.
Nope. I'm gonna believe every single leak there is and then complain when a manufacturer doesn't deliver on those leaks, because internet.
Bwahahaha
I enjoy people that start loving or hating a device solely from the leaks that come out.
Normally what happens is that people see leaked photos and read about possible specs, and then we'll see 300 comments of negativity. The phone is officially revealed, and then about 50% of the comments turn positive, and so the cycle repeats.
And most complaints come from people who never intend to buy the device in question regardless. They just complain to justify their choice.
If you're looking forward to a new phone by your preferred manufacturer and you end up disappointed, then I can understand that you would want to voice your opinion.
Would love to hear rumors of non-Google (Nexus/Pixel) "Project Fi" ready phones coming available. I'm loving Project Fi. Just wish there was a wider selection of phones.
The writing in the first paragraph was pretty good.
I was gonna also say someone got a thesaurus for Christmas and used it fully. The second paragraph I think we mean.
Well written.
Happy New Year to Daniel and all here.