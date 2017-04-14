T-Mobile was a big winner during this year's 600MHz spectrum auction, but now it needs to use it to win.
Sometimes it seems that T-Mobile's put-on brand bravado, its showy marketing and breathless self-promotion, is all done to make up for the fact that its core product — the network — is not very good.
Specifically, compared to AT&T and Verizon, the company's network is full of gaps in areas outside major cities — and often just outside — because it doesn't own a sufficient amount of the proper spectrum needed to close those gaps. Well, not anymore.
This week, the company announced that it has spent $7.99 billion on 31MHz of low-band 600MHz spectrum after the U.S. regulator closed its complicated reverse auction for legacy digital TV signals last month. That 31MHz amounts to 45% of the available licensed spectrum being auctioned off, which sounds like a lot but for the fact that the FCC put aside 30MHz(PDF) for carriers that didn't already have sizeable low-band spectrum holdings. In other words, T-Mobile and Sprint were the only companies able to pony up the cash to pay for the holdings, and Sprint wanted nothing to do with this auction.
With its win, T-Mobile now has the low-band spectrum to properly compete with AT&T and Verizon across the entire country. In a statement, the company effusively said that it is now in its best-ever competitive position against the two biggest mobile providers in the U.S.:
T-Mobile now owns premium low-band spectrum that can cover every single American. And, most importantly, while the Duopoly's existing low-band spectrum is already crowded and congested, T-Mobile's new low-band spectrum will be clear and wide-open for customers, meaning a better, faster experience. With this purchase, T-Mobile now has significantly more low-band spectrum per customer than any other major provider and nearly TRIPLE the low-band spectrum per customer than Verizon.
Of course, the comparison to Verizon is not particularly fair, since Big Red has nearly twice the mobile customers as T-Mobile, but the facts are true: T-Mobile is finally in a position to get rid of its gimmicks and hacky promotions and start beating AT&T and Verizon in tangible ways: in speed, in coverage, and in reliability. If it manages to keep costs down, and passes those savings along to consumers as it does today, then it should accelerate its growth faster than it is doing today.
Low-band frequencies, like this 600Mhz spectrum and the 700Mhz spectrum that was auctioned off in 2008, are considered the "beachfront" property of LTE, since it carries high-speed signals further distances, with better penetration of thick walls and basements than mid-high frequencies, which is where T-Mobile currently deploys the fast majority of its LTE network. The company has plenty of AWS-1 and AWS-3 airwaves, but Verizon and AT&T have most of the 700Mhz band locked up and deployed.
Low-band spectrum is prized for its ability to go through walls and reach people in remote areas. Now T-Mobile has plenty of it.
T-Mobile says that it will begin rolling out 600MHz service later this year, sharing some of it with its subsidiary MetroPCS. Equipment from Nokia and Ericsson is already available on the tower side, and Qualcomm is finalizing its baseband chips to support the new band plan. But that brings up a very important point: no current in-market phones support 600MHz, and devices with such support won't likely roll out until the end of 2017. T-Mobile is contending with a similar problem on the AWS-3 side, which also began hitting handsets last year with the LG V20 and, more recently, the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8, but it's going to take three years or so for the full effect of 600MHz's potential to show itself. By then, though, T-Mobile will be deploying the first stage of its 5G strategy.
Dish and Comcast also spent some money for licenses in the 600MHz auction, but it's unclear what they plan to do with it. The former already owns plenty of unused spectrum, while the latter just partnered with Verizon on its own MVNO-based mobile network, and doesn't have enough 600MHz spectrum to augment it. That's why the real winner here was T-Mobile, and it's time for the company to focus on the fundamentals.
Reader comments
Good news
Tmo just got more bad ass!
thanks for the detailed article, this explained it better than I read other places. But why call out a 3rd line free as a "hacky promotion"? Is there a downside to that promo? Seemed like nothing but greatness
I love that T-Mobile offers it, but I call it hacky because it's not sustainable. T-Mobile is in growth mode right now, and like Sprint is desperate to steal customers away from AT&T and Verizon — high-paying customers that don't typically change providers because they're happy with their service. The problem with T-Mobile right now is that people switch because it's cheaper and find out that service isn't great in their area and switch back. So there are two ways to grow revenue and subscribers: undercut the competition enough and hope that people don't hate your service enough to switch back; or build a great network that people never have to think about, and compete with Verizon and AT&T where it counts.
You say all of this and forget the fact that T-Mobile has just posted record profits. Their churn is at an all time low and they have taken ALL of the post paid growth in the industry for almost a full year. All the while they have been spending billions every quarter building the network bringing up multiple new cell sites every single day in every market and still charging the customers less. All the while we have expanded into markets we have never even had a presence in but now do. I know you are on the outside looking in so you don't really see it so I will give you a pass on your opinion. My point is that T-Mobile is not just sitting here lowering bills and hoping for the best. The network has expanded from covering zero LTE customers to currently covering 314 million in less than 4 years. That sir is not a gimmick. it is 4 years of very long hours of blood sweat and tears. The 600 MHZ will only make it sweeter.
I hate to be that guy but let's slow down a bit.T-Mobile won't have full access to the 600mhz till 2020 and we are looking at around the same time frame to have enough number of devices that supports it. We know how it goes, the reasons t-moblile and sprints are doing all those promotions and great pricing is because their service is not on par with the other two. The moment their service can actually competes with At&t and Verizon in coverage, speed and reliability, their prices will go up and we are looking at similar prices as At&t and Verizon. That's the way the system and business works in the real world.
T-mobile is doing all the things they are doing now, because they have to just to pay the rent. Not because of the goodness of their heart or they are a champion of the people.
I have been with T-Mobile for 2.5 years after being with AT&T for 21 years. I don't stay for the 'gimmicks' I stay for the quality of service. Are the trinkets nice? Yes, I appreciate get the MLB package for free and the ability to drive to Canada and Mexico and use my service just like in the US. Yes it is true T-Mobile is not quite at the Verizon level for rural coverage. I live in a rural area and T-Mobile trounces AT&T and Sprint and only slightly lagging Verizon on coverage and it on par or better on speed. The band 12 addition has made a huge difference and now with low band band 71 it is now a game changer. Don't worry about the speed of which they will get it up and running. If they are as fast as they have been on band 12 if will be before 2020 before we see tangible results.
You guys do realize that what makes tmobile great is that its a smaller carrier. When tmobile deploys coverage everywhere they will get million of new subscribers and inevitably when they are big they will kill all the cool things that makes them great.
We've been heading in this direction for some time. Just the past couple of years I've seen there coverage get better. Driving between states, I've noticed a big leap.
So am I mistaken in thinking my Pixel XL won't be able to use the 600MHz band? Kind of annoyed that I won't be able to use this sweet new bandwidth until I get a new device since I'll be using this device until at least 2020.
Yeah they said that no current phones support it. :(
No phones currently support it, it's the same that happened with band 12 a few years ago. And that's good news because it likely won't be until 2019-2020 until band 71 is fully deployed anyways. That's expected when you keep a phone for 4 years anyways.
I agree. Regardless of everything Tmo and Verizon go back and forth as being the fastest. While the coverage is lacking overall it's great in the right markets. I have coverage where others do not sometimes.
Owning spectrum is pointless unless you're properly utilizing it. Sprint owns more spectrum than anyone else, but is now the number 4 Network in the US because they lack the resources to actually utilize it properly. T-Mobile with their unsustainable business practices isn't a whole lot better. Their strategy the past few years has been to use gimmicky business practices to gain subscribers and hope they can build out their Network before the customers realize that it's a shell game and leave again.
Sprint owns tons of high frequency spectrum, which is vastly different than T-Mobile owning low band spectrum. In order for Sprint to deploy it, they need to add many more towers since the high frequency spectrum has much less range, and Sprint doesn't have the finances to do that. On the flip side, T-Mobile only needs to add this to their existing towers and it will greatly improve their range, which is much more feasible. Plus, T-Mobile has been doing massive network enhancements compared to Sprint.
Please oh please let the next pixel phone support 600 MHz. My 6P really needs an upgrade and how long I keep my phone is stretching out further and further. I really want my next purchase to have 600 MHz capability and if the Pixel doesn't this year I'll likely be stuck waiting another year or purchasing again next year.
Oh please let there be more DATA towers that actually work....
And turned down the music in the stores to let some of the other older generation come in.... TAMPA BAY AREA... if i go into a store the music is so LOUD, and the teeny boppers are having a gossip ring, in the last 3 months I've been in 3 stores twice each....its been the same....