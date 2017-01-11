The iPhone is quickly on the way to dethroning Android's dominance in the U.S., though the platform continues to thrive overseas.

Via Recode, Kantar WorldPanel released data that shows the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 6S accounted for about 31 percent of smartphone sales since Apple's flagship launched in September 2016.

Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were up next with 28.9 percent of sales, while Google's Pixel managed a meager 1.3 percent. KantarWorld Panel refers to the Pixel's numbers as "strong gains," but it's a wonder if it would have sold better had Verizon not confused consumers about its exclusivity.

It's worth noting that Big Red also made some gains over the holiday:

"Verizon booked nearly a quarter of all US smartphone sales during the Black Friday period, playing a vital role for all brands, including Apple and Samsung."

Despite the impressive sales of Samsung and Google's devices, Android's market share is slowly falling in the U.S. The platform has been on a consistent downturn for the past six quarters. It lost about five percent market share in the last year, though it still makes up about 55 percent of all U.S. smartphone sales.

Not surprisingly, Android is maintaining a strong presence in overseas markets, such as China. Chinese iPhone sales dipped below 20 percent during the same period, about five percent less compared to 2015. Kantar WorldPanel reports:

"Nearly 80% of all smartphones sold in Urban China during the three months ending November 2016 were Android, as local brands continued to dominate the market."

Huawei represented about 25 percent of all Android smartphone sales in China, though the iPhone 7 was the best-selling device in Urban China, dethroning the Oppo R9.