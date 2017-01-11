The iPhone is quickly on the way to dethroning Android's dominance in the U.S., though the platform continues to thrive overseas.
Via Recode, Kantar WorldPanel released data that shows the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 6S accounted for about 31 percent of smartphone sales since Apple's flagship launched in September 2016.
Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were up next with 28.9 percent of sales, while Google's Pixel managed a meager 1.3 percent. KantarWorld Panel refers to the Pixel's numbers as "strong gains," but it's a wonder if it would have sold better had Verizon not confused consumers about its exclusivity.
It's worth noting that Big Red also made some gains over the holiday:
"Verizon booked nearly a quarter of all US smartphone sales during the Black Friday period, playing a vital role for all brands, including Apple and Samsung."
Despite the impressive sales of Samsung and Google's devices, Android's market share is slowly falling in the U.S. The platform has been on a consistent downturn for the past six quarters. It lost about five percent market share in the last year, though it still makes up about 55 percent of all U.S. smartphone sales.
Not surprisingly, Android is maintaining a strong presence in overseas markets, such as China. Chinese iPhone sales dipped below 20 percent during the same period, about five percent less compared to 2015. Kantar WorldPanel reports:
"Nearly 80% of all smartphones sold in Urban China during the three months ending November 2016 were Android, as local brands continued to dominate the market."
Huawei represented about 25 percent of all Android smartphone sales in China, though the iPhone 7 was the best-selling device in Urban China, dethroning the Oppo R9.
Reader comments
No problems i have my one plus 3t better than iphone and Samsung
I am not surprised that Verizon sold so many phones around Black Friday. They ran those $10/month(with trade in and monthly bill credit) sales for most handsets.
And then Best Buy sold the Pixel for $10/month, no trade ins or credits, just $10/month, plus the Moto Z for $4.99/month.
It worked on me as I grabbed a Pixel and immediately payed off the $240 balance. I can live with a smaller form factor and 32GB for $240.
While Android is far from being done, it's no surprise to see Apple regaining in the US. I expect it to be the same in most affluent countries.
The iPhone is a great device and has the advantage of not being diluted by other brands running identical software.
Not to mention, it's a real status symbol. Say what you will, its undeniable that outside of Samsung, other phone brands are looked upon as cheap.
iMessage. That's the draw in the US, and it's a strong one.
Yes it is, especially when practically everyone you know is using it, and you're left odd man out with an Android device.
So now, it's an iPhone 7 plus for a daily driver, and a pixel xl from the Google store, for personal enjoyment.