Roaming outside the U.S. has improved dramatically — but not every carrier handles it the same.
The editors here at Android Central tend to travel a lot for this job, and that isn't limited to staying in our home country. When we travel, we need to have our phones with us and connected all the time — that's kind of what we do. We're no strangers to dealing with roaming internationally, and thankfully for us the U.S. carriers are getting on board with everyone's tendency to get out of the country and see the world with their phones and tablets at their side.
Gone are the days of astronomical pay-per-megabyte rates, limited roaming carrier agreements and poor options from some of the carriers. Two of the big four carriers are now offering some sort of free international roaming, with the other two coming around to friendlier pricing structures and fewer restrictions on how we use our data we bought. Even prepaid carriers are getting in on the action with some international calling plans.
Even with all of these changes, international data still isn't cheap. Your best bet is to find a local prepaid SIM card when you travel and pop it in your unlocked phone. But that's not always easy — and there's really something luxurious about stepping off a plane, firing up your phone ... and seeing it just work.
So we've gathered up the international data rates and policies for the four major U.S. carriers — Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint — plus Google's own Project Fi. Each carrier does things slightly different, whether it's buying data ahead of time, loading up full-speed data passes once you're already gone or setting up a monthly roaming add-on.
Here's how each of the carriers handles international roaming.
AT&T
After generally standing still on international roaming for over two years, AT&T made a move in January 2017 to perfectly copy Verizon's international plans. Rather than paying for buckets of data to use internationally as before, you can now simply add an "International Day Pass" to access your domestic data allowance in any supported roaming country. The pricing is dead simple: $10 per day, per device to access data internationally. The pass stays on your account until you cancel it, but is only activated and charged for each day you spend internationally with data.
The one caveat to the whole thing, which was also borrowed from Verizon, is that your international data usage cannot exceed 50% of your total data usage for two consecutive months. If you do, the International Day Pass may be removed.
Thanks to competition from the likes of T-Mobile and Sprint, AT&T now also offers free use of your phone while traveling to Mexico. If you have a Mobile Share Advantage plan with at least 10GB of data, you get free talk, text, and data use while in Mexico, including calls and texts between Mexico and the U.S.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile offers free international data roaming on its postpaid plans when traveling in over 140 countries worldwide. But it comes with a caveat — speeds are limited to 2G, or around 128 Kbps, much slower than what you'd be used to back home. But hey, it's free.
If you need faster speeds (we wouldn't blame you if you did), you'll have to pay for a data pass to bump up your speeds — though the actual speeds you'll get will depend on the country and your phone's radio bands. The passes:
- $15 for 100MB of data to use for one day, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
- $25 for 200MB of data to use for seven days, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
- $50 for 500MB of data to use for 14 days, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
The $15 plan can be good to use in a pinch, but the best value is going to come from getting the more expensive plans that let you use the data for a longer period of time. Also remember that once you buy a data pass, it'll work to give you faster data speeds in any country that T-Mobile offers the service — you don't need a new pass for a new country. T-Mobile will also often run limited-time offers where it opens up full-speed data in certain regions for all customers, so double check the deals before you pay for a pass unnecessarily.
Starting in mid-2015 T-Mobile also threw another wrinkle into this plan by extending unlimited full-speed data and unlimited talk/text to both Canada and Mexico as part of its Simple Choice (and later T-Mobile ONE) plans. No more dealing with high-speed data packages when you hit the countries bordering the U.S.
Sprint
After having some of the most woeful offerings in the business, Sprint refreshed its international data plans in April 2015. Much like T-Mobile, Sprint offers free 2G data roaming in Latin America, Japan and Europe — 152 countries in total, check with Sprint for the full list — with the option to purchase 3G-speed data packs if you need a faster connection:
- $15 for 100MB of data to use for one day, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
- $25 for 200MB of data to use for seven days, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
- $50 for 500MB of data to use for 14 days, speeds reduced to 2G afterward
Now that Sprint has upped the number of countries it offers international data in the only real downside here is the speeds offered. Sprint's free data is capped at 64 kbps, half of T-Mobile's speeds, and its paid offering is only sold as a "3G" speed, coming up short of everyone else.
Verizon
In November 2015 Verizon drastically revamped its international options with its new TravelPass service. The gist is you pay a little bit per line per day, and voice and data usage comes out of your domestic bucket, just like if you were at home.
- In Canada and Mexico, it's $2 a day, per device.
- Elsewhere in the world, it's $10 a day, per device.
If you have a 12GB or larger data plan, the $2 per day fee for Canada/Mexico roaming is waived, which is a nice treat to the high data users out there, but no level of plan gets you around the $10 per day international fee elsewhere.
The only restriction to this international add-on is that if your international data usage is more than 50% of your total monthly data usage for two months in a row, Verizon may remove that feature from your account.
If you travel internationally frequently but don't use as much data, you may consider Verizon's "monthly international travel" add-on for your account instead. This fee is tacked onto your monthly bill to give you international access in 140+ countries, without the per-day payment mentioned above. There are two pricing levels:
- $25 per month for 100MB of data, $1.79 per minute talk, 50 cents per text sent / 5 cents per text received
- $40 per month for 100MB of data, 100 minutes, 100 texts to send / unlimited texts to receive
Data overage is charged at $25 per 100MB, which makes this monthly offering far less interesting for most people when compared to the daily rates above.
Google Project Fi
If you're using Google's own carrier, Project Fi, things are pretty simple when you take your phone abroad. Much like T-Mobile and Sprint, Project Fi offers roaming in a robust number of countries — now totaling over 135 — at no additional cost. Though it used to offer slower 256 kbps speeds, with the addition of a roaming deal with Three, Project Fi customers now get HSPA-like speeds (2 to 10 mbps) and simply pay the same $10 per gigabyte rate as you do when you're in the U.S.
- $10 per gigabyte, no restrictions on usage or speed
- Unlimited calling to/from U.S. while on Wi-Fi
- Unlimited incoming calls from U.S. while on Wi-Fi
- Varying calling rates when calling internationally on Wi-Fi
- 20 cents per minute when calling internationally on mobile data
- Unlimited texting in any supported country
Where things get a bit confusing is on international calling. Because Project Fi allows for calling over Wi-Fi as well as cellular networks, it offers lower rates over Wi-Fi (fewer routing costs) and varying rates depending on where you're calling. You can always call to/from the U.S. for free over Wi-Fi, but that call may cost you a few cents per minute if you call internationally over Wi-Fi.
Calls over mobile data will always cost you a somewhat-steep (but cheaper than others) 20 cents per minute. It's best to keep an eye on when you're calling over Wi-Fi versus cellular data to limit your additional costs. Project Fi also lists a number of countries from which you're unable to make Wi-Fi calls.
The bottom line
When traveling outside the United States, it's usually cheaper to get a local SIM card, if you can. We also recommend staying on Wi-Fi whenever possible — make use of Wi-Fi calling on Sprint, T-Mobile and Project Fi, or try a VoIP solution like Skype or Hangouts.
If you just have to have data, though — and there's nothing wrong with it so long as you're willing to pay — it's important to do the math. The good news is that there are options, and the options have gotten much better over the years. Not that you'll likely have much of a choice when it comes to switching carriers just for overseas use, but comparisons are good.
And as always, if you have any questions about using your phone overseas, check with your carrier. Here's where you can dive deeper into each of the carrier's offerings:
International data: How AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and Project Fi compare
Tiny letters aside, I always get 3G or 4G in Hong Kong and 3G some parts of China from T-Mobile's free roaming. Even before they included full speed in Mexico/Canada, I was getting 4G speeds in Mexico (but yeah, most of the time it went back to 3G in peak hours or crowded areas).
Sprint has 3G/LTE in Japan. Or at least they did two months ago when I was there. Cost $5 for LTE, $0 for 3G.
Don't forget Sprint's free Open World plan, which gives you high speed data in 150+ countries for $30/GB (charged at $0.00003/KB), plus your first GB is free pretty much anywhere in North or South America. I've used it in Canada, the Caribbean, the UK, Italy, and Denmark, and it's been great.
i was about to say after reading this article. the $30 plan gives 1gb and unlimited texting. its what i used in barcelona. even though it should've been the "free" international add on that comes with my plan. got it all straightened out later.
ATT also adds free data and call in Canada. Worked great for us doing the summer.
I have tmobile, traveling regularly to the EU, UAE and China. Most time the data is only reduced to 3G, not 2G. Most countries do not us 2G anymore so 3G is offered. In the UAE its LTE. The best on Tmobile is that phone calls overseas are only 20cent a minute. the other 2 can not beat that.
Sprint has free unlimited phone calls overseas now.
When I go to Japan next March I am going to try out Iplum. Anyone ever use it? I put the info on prices etc below. 1 cent a minute for voice and 1 cent per text.
1. iPlum is a business class app. There are no annoying advertisements in the app.
2. App to App calling and multimedia texting is free and unlimited.
3. App to External numbers calling and texting at very low rates. U.S. rates are only 1 cent/minute or 1 cent/text. Calling to other countries varies from 1 cent or more depending on the country.
4. You can get a dedicated U.S. phone number for only $1 per month. It is your unique number and not shared with anyone else. It creates a separate second line on your mobile phone or tablet.
5. Each user gets their own voicemail. You can customize the greetings and never miss a call.
6. You get free 30 credits when you sign up first time. You can buy more credits for $5 (500 credits), $10 (1,000) or $20 (2,000) from iTunes, Google Play or directly at https://my.iplum.com using PayPal. 1 credit = 1 cent. The credits are valid for 1 year.
Wrong on T-Mobile....in Mexico, my dad is there visiting and he gets 4glte data. He used alot if data already and no it's not only 2g
Same here I'm actually in Mexico city typing this I have T-Mobile and been here 2 weeks Already !roaming on TELCEL LTE use Facebook and Instagram everyday and get driving directions. LTE on TELCEL here is fast up to 50 Mbps . I just checked my upcoming T-Mobile bill and they have not charged me anything extra ! I love it..
I like Project Fi for traveling to China. Using the local sim method requires a VPN to access Google services and Facebook. Project Fi seems to bypass this with decent speeds.
I'm on T-Mobile and just spent some time in Canada (more specifically, Alberta, especially around the Banff area). Coverage was actually pretty incredible. I'd even go so far as to say that it was better than it is in the US. I only lost signal for a few minutes at a time while driving between Canmore and Banff, and between there and the airport in Calgary.
Some of the prices they charge for these plans I'd think a better deal would be to just buy a cheap phone and a sim card for travel.
In June we traveled to Dublin, Belfast and Amsterdam. My son and I both have Sprint. Flew out of Toronto (drove from MI). During the time we were in Canada we both had Sprint Open World turned on. He consumed 750 MB of "high speed" data watching Netflix on the way, I used 200 for Navigation, email and Imessage. Called Sprint International services while waiting to board for Dublin and had the "free" international add on put on my account and sprint open world removed. Landed in Dublin, Immediate text saying welcome to International roaming, free data, text and calls at 20 cents per minute. While in Dublin, data was at 2G speeds, now head up to Belfast (about 3/4 way there on the train we switched carriers and same text message) and we were on O2 UK. This is where it was interesting. We were on 3G high speed, not a throttled down version. My son used almost 2Gigs of data there and I used over 1. From there we flew to Amsterdam. I picked up a lycamobile sim at the airport kiosk for my unlocked (cheap) world BLU phone i purchased on Amazon. I paid $35 Euro for 6 gigs of 4G data. Turned on the mobile hotspot and we both used our phones just like we were in the US. Sprint Wifi calling, no need to give second numbers or go through a hassle. Lycamobile in the Netherlands is cheap and fast. When the battery was low on that, used the sprint free data and texts.
Overall- many people might complain about Sprint's service.. I can't. We chewed up a ton of international data while in Europe and my bill, showed all the international usage at- zero cost. Can't argue with that at all.
Project Fi wins the race. I had LTE all over Europe. And no added cost. No bullshtt. I love it!
[via Android Central App on Nexus]
The tl;dr given the content of the article should have been "Definitely use Project Fi if being limited to Nexus 6/5X/6P/Pixel is ok and roaming is the priority. Otherwise, complicated." However:
- seems the article is out-of-date
- the article doesn't cover tethering restrictions, which are more important to a traveler than to one at home. Sometimes roaming disables tethering and requires renegotiation that's unacceptably distracting during travel, and wildly overpriced, to get it turned back on.
- it doesn't matter what Sprint offers if you place any value on your time because their billing system is a disaster, their support is condescending, and it will require an hour of haggling after every trip to get whatever they promise.
- It doesn't matter what Project Fi promises if you are not a gambling person because their roaming isn't reliable. I have it, and find sometimes it can't stay connected or doesn't work at all while T-Mobile and vzw people in my traveling group had no problems. Also sometimes it works reliably for the phone, but tethering is disabled, which for them is a bug with the service. There are never options to pay more for tethering with Fi. Their support can't do anything about the problems that I've had on three out of four trips, but at least they're efficient and don't make billing mistakes unlike Sprint.
I think Fi will be the clear best option if Google has the persistence and negotiating position to sort out the reliability problems, but unfortunately they have a hill to climb before they deserve a reputation for persistence. They seem to feel entitled to easy windfalls.
I agree with you on this one ( cheaper to get a local SIM card).
T-Mobile works just fine for me for the basics when traveling abroad. Uploading pics, sending messages and using navigation. I'm not gonna be streaming video while on vacation.
Posted via the Android Central App
What about prepaid?
Posted via the Pokemon Central App
I think T-mobiles services overseas works the best it pretty much works everywhere, we went to pakistan recently and luckily my wife has tmobile wherever 3g was working it worked very well.
Posted via the Android Central App
One thing the article neglects is the WiFi calling on T-Mobile. I've been using that for years when I travel internationally. As long as you're on WiFi, calls and text to and from the US are free no matter where in the world you are. This is, of course, assuming the network you're connecting to allows it.
I used T-Mobile in Italy two weeks ago and roamed with 4G LTE data for free. That's the deal all summer long so it's by far the way to go.
*This is for simple choice customers...
Project Fi will be booming once they accept other Android phones or even iPhones. But I probably won't see that anytime soon, maybe never. Hopefully there will be a family pack deals..
Posted via the Android Central App
T-Mo currently has free LTE data in Europe . . .at least, that's my understanding based on this: http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
I'm thinking of opening a line. Will I get service with my att galaxy s7 edge? I sent an unlock request and it is supposed to be unlocked. I checked the frequencies of the country I'm visiting and it supports all the networks there. It just doesn't support a 3g band from tmobile in u.s
Posted via Android Central App on Galaxy s7 Edge
yes, yes, and yes. T-Mobile no longer uses AWS for 3G, so your phone will completely support T-Mobile in the US, I mean without VoLTE iirc.
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
Ummm... I've used T-Mo's international data at 3G in Hong Kong and before they included it at full speed, also 3G in Mexico. So nope, not all free international destinations are 2G or slower. I'm guessing 3G isn't too common, though hehe (around China I get 2G unless I'm near HK).
You connect at 3G, HSPA+, LTE, etc., but speeds are slowed to 128Kbps. The exception being some European markets this summer during their promotion.
Nope, it was full 3G speeds (tested it on every country). I even streamed a 480p YouTube video in HK without issues.
I found out with Sprint that you also have free Wi-Fi Calling on their Open World plan. Works well depending of course on the Wi-Fi coverage.
Any phone offering Wifi calling should be 'free'... or rather, using your domestic plan rates. You're using WiFi after all, they shouldn't care whether it's WiFi at home or across the ocean.
Wait, no mention of Sprint Open World. It's a free add-on. Free Talk to Mexico and Canada as well as free Text plus 1GB of 3G to boot when traveling to Mexico and Canada (they say most of Latin America as well). I just added it last month for a trip to Mexico. It worked out really well, my bill didn't go up a penny, and I used my phone as I normally would (EXCEPT disabled picture uploads over Data Plan temporarily because I took tons of pics). 3G was a setback from LTE, but it did the job. Am I missing something here? Check it out if you're a Sprint customer and and don't know about this. http://www.sprint.com/landings/openworld/index.html#!/
I know T-Mobile says 128kbps, but they actually often offer more. On a recent trip to India, my wife got 3G speeds in Europe and good speeds in Bombay, but awful 2G speeds in Poona with the same partner. So I think it depends on the partner with the specific tower they are using. Not just the partner and the country. Naturally, t-mobile doesn't want to promise something that they have no guarantee of delivering.
Used T-Mobile in Paris recently, the free data speed was great. There is no way I would pay for faster data. I never had any issues accessing social media, sending texts with pictures attached, using Google searches, Google Now, or Google Maps. Don't forget to download your Google maps on Wi-Fi. There is free Wi-Fi all over Paris and I had no issues using my VPN with many European servers available. If you travel, I can't imagine a better service than T-Mobile.
Posted via the Android Central App
One thing not mentioned, using a T-Mobile SIM in mainland China is slow, but you are tunneled straight through the Great Firewall. This means all google services, including gmail, maps and YouTube work while in China. You have no idea how many sites you visit often until they are mostly all blocked. This is what kept me from using the fast available WiFi in China and suffering with the 2G speeds.
I seriously paid $12.50 for 4gb of LTE data in Thailand. That was the cheapest place I've ever been. Hong Kong on the other hand...... US prices almost! I live in South Korea and our data is cheap cheap.
Posted via the Android Central App
I used my T-Mobile phone in Thailand last month. I had 3G speeds pretty consistently all over Bangkok and Chiang Mai (even outside the city). It was plenty fast enough for maps, Facebook, Google and didn't cost me anything extra!
Did anyone notice that Verizon seems to require you to buy one of their international packages for service in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands? Those are part of the United States, they aren't different countries! How does VZW get away with that? They might as well charge extra for people who visit Ohio, it would be the exact same situation!
Because several years ago, Verizon sold their markets in those areas to Claro.
Tmobile is great for traveling.
While yes the data speed is nowhere near what I get in the here but from experience traveling to Europe, South East Asia, Japan, Korea etc it isn't a problem. While they say 2G, the speed depending upon the country is more like 3G to me. I'm not trying to watch Youtube videos or anything like that. Using maps with navigation is a breeze without a problem and a big plus for getting around a city. Getting email and texting like if I as was at home is amazing. I even tried posting to Instagram and no problems there either but slightly slower yes.
Yeah, if you want to fork over the money for faster speed sure but from what I've seen the speed is perfectly fine for the uses needed for traveling. Wait for the heavy stuff when I get back to the hotel WiFi.
Just got back from Moscow, the T-Mobile Roaming was great, definitely not for doing things like wathcing YouTube, but uploading pics to Instagram, etc. was fine SMS and MMS worked great, also the phone connected to either the HSPDA+ or LTE networks offered by MTS, but was definitely throttled to about 300kBPS. Had enough data throughput to use Hangouts Dialer so calling back to the US was free calling in Russia was $0.2 per minute
I am waiting for the day (in few years hopefully and not decades) to let international roaming go similar to national roaming.
Honestly who bothers with att and Verizon anymore. Crooks.
Check out my new YouTube channel for tech reviews!
People like me that don't live where Sprint and T-Mobile cover
Moto G 3rd Gen 2015 with only 1GB of RAM
Nexus 7 2013
I've been to Munich, Austria, France and the Czech Republic all on T-Mobile. Always had 3G speed. Was able to make hangouts calls with my family and of course no extra charge.
Posted via the Android Central App
On Sprint in the USA, 64 kbps would be awesome compared to what I had before in a lte neighborhood
Posted via the Android Central App
In the last 12 months I took my Nexus 5 with T-Mobile to Bogota and Cartagena Colombia, Berlin and Frankfurt Germany, and Melbourne and Tasmania Australia. At no point did I get a local SIM, and in all instances the speed was fine. Not Netflix streaming fine, but fine. Maps, email, internet - all perfectly workable, and at no point did I have to worry about extra charges. Hell, at one point I was at the top of Cradle Mountain in Tasmania and had better coverage than in my own house in North Carolina. Anyway, the peace of mind that T-Mobile's offerings bring to the international traveller is awesome.
Better to Sim unlock your phone and just get a carrier at your destination. Data goes by fast especially when you use your phones as map. I'm in London now and data Flys 100mb is a freaking joke for one day
Posted via the Android Central App
Who did you go with there?
Posted via the Android Central App
As a T-Mobile customer, I love going overseas because then I get to see what great coverage is like.
BTW, I've roamed in Europe and Japan, I've always been at 3G, which is good enough for Google Maps to work OK. One trip I was there for 4 days, used about 1 GB of data total. No charge.
I'll try and break this down real simple like.
U.S data prices>Everyone else.
Posted via Material AC app running smores.
Just came back from Japan. Used a local sim in my VZW GS6 edge and got great data all over the country. IIRC, we paid around $40 for a card that lasted 15 days, giving us 100MB of 4G per day. Better use wifi if you want to call people because they won't sell voice sims to non-residents. If you go to Japan, definitely take a phone of some sort because it would be damn near impossible to find your way around without Maps.
Buy unlocked phones. And just get a sim that you can top up. When you get where you are going. It's a lot cheaper that way really
Posted via the Android Central App
This article was obsolete when it first aired and now you are rehashing it.
How about just ditching the old article along with the comments and write a new one with current information?
Alternatively, it's sometimes worth getting an international SIM card from the likes of Telestial or GO-SIM. Sure, the prices are not quite as cheap as a local SIM card, but if you're visiting numerous countries, that difference is quickly made up by not having to find a local SIM store, ensure you're getting the right SIM card, jumping through the hoops of the various local registration requirements and making sure everyone has your new number. The time cost of this is significant (you'll be spending half a day at least on this each time), so when I'm doing the rounds of various European distributors or trade shows, I prefer to have one single number for a SIM that was delivered to me before I travelled rather than a local SIM that isn't that much cheaper.
Would be good to see a comparison of all these roaming SIM providers, just to see what they have to offer.
Just roamed with T-Mobile in Europe. Used 600 MB in three days. No charge. It seems like it's closer to 3G than to 2G. Coverage is a lot better than with T-Mobile in USA!
600mb with 128kbps....and in 3 days, low quality porn watching?
Well of course there's no charge. Unless you pay for a faster data pass, you won't get charged. Use all the slow data you want internationally.
Am on T-Mobile. Last year, went to Thailand with a layover in Frankfurt. Was able to text and use data no problem in either country. In Thailand, got 3g speeds most of the time. On return flight, had a 17-hour layover in Ethiopia. Couldn't use phone unless at hotel on Wi-Fi b/c Ethiopia isn't one of the countries in T-Mobile's standard international package available to customers as part of their standard plans. But refueled in Rome and as soon as we landed turned on phone and could text and use data for 45 minutes on ground. For phone calls home, we used Facebook calling on Wi-Fi.
My wife was just in mexico for 12 days, she had 3g speed, not 2g. I did not order any additional bucket for data. We are on tmobile. She was able to stream pandora, and call me through facebook messenger with zero issues. Streamed great.
Posted via the "None-Ya" app
Just curious as to which state you live in and how long you waited? I am in Maryland, and I have already been waiting three weeks for my project fi invitation.
Project Fi is winning with free 256kbps speeds and in more countries then T-Mobile
Well "free" access — you still pay for the data you use.
Someone at work just turned in a $600 bill for the second month. LOL What a dick.
I like the headline pic. "Isis Ready!"
The good 'ol days :P
"But that's not always easy — and there's really something luxurious about stepping off a plane, firing up your phone ... and it just works."
Most major hubs, what Americans will be flying into, have prepaid SIM vending machines in the terminal. It's not that big of a deal.
Posted via the Android Central App
What do you recommend for finding a local sim either before traveling or once you arrive at your destination? I know there are numerous sites where you can buy sim cards in advance of travel, but who is reputable vs. shady?
Really going to depend based on your country. Do your research ahead of time, see what the leading carriers are then see if there's a store (or vending machine/kiosk) close to the airport or where you're staying.
Don't forget Project Fi! They offer 256k speeds as part of their monthly service. I don't know how much additional speedy service costs, though.
Indeed they do, but you can't pay to get higher speeds. And considering that Project Fi is still... a project, and invite only, it isn't included in this list just yet :)
That is definitely true, but I got my Fi invite last Wednesday & my N6 arrives today... I'd love all of the juicy details on Fi very soon, please =)
Just got back to the States from Germany. I switched to Fi about a month ago. Used a little over 400MB (Berlin hotel had good wifi) and paid $4.16. One phone call billed at $1.20/min, did mostly texting which was free. N6 connected to the local network as soon as I got off the plane. Since I have 1GB on my plan at $10 and haven't used all of it, the direct credit I get back will cover the roaming data charges. I have been very happy with Fi.
Last I heard it wasnt working well in alot of counties
Posted via the Android Central App
This is the reason I bought an unlocked phone. It gives you more options, first and foremost is a local sim card bought at your destination.
Similarly, Rogers is ridiculous.
To talk 15 mins a day, send 100 text messages and use 50MB of data for 1 week roaming in the US:
- Rogers base rate: $357.325
- With a $40 Rogers US Travel Pack: $181.25
- Using a Roam Mobility talk+text+data plan: $27.95
I'm heading down next week and decided to give one a try since the last few times my bill was really high, even with a travel pack.
Just get a local SIM card on T-Mobile or one of AT&T's MVNOs and screw Rogers. Wow, Canadian cellular is such a racket.
Pick up a 3 carrier pay as you go sim in the uk for around $30 bucks gets you unlimited data 4g inc
Posted via the Android Central App
Before I visited Ireland last fall, AT&T unlocked my S3 without any problems. I bought a small data package from AT&T, but it was pretty expensive. Once I was in the country, I bought a local SIM (Vodaphone, in this case). I'm glad I got the local SIM. It turns out that most of the hotels I stayed in had wifi in the lobby but not in the rooms. It would have been much more expensive to stay on AT&T international roaming.
It's interesting to compare me living in the UK and visiting the USA what I would pay to use my Three network phone and I'd say you lot are getting ripped off!
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fclkde.tradedoubler.com...
Posted via the Android Central App
For anyone venturing to the UK I'd recommend getting a thirty day SIM only plan from any of the major providers...Would probably go with 3 as their data allowances are generous.
As an aside carriers are probably the one good deal we have over here in the UK...I'm with 3 and for £18 per month on a rolling 30 day contact 5000 voice minutes with unlimited 4G which includes tethering and you can use your allowances in thirteen countries (for no extra cost) abroad including the States which came in handy on a trip to Vegas recently....speeds aren't amazing though but for that price who cares!!
Posted via Android Central App
If you're travelling TO the USA from another country (like I did last month), you can get your local SIM (ie: AT&T) before you leave home (i got mine on ebay). Register it, choose a plan (ie: $60 per month, 4g unlimited), and load it with credit. Then, when you land in the States, you're ready to go before you've even left the plane.
So I'm guessing with with t-mobile and Google voice/updated hangouts you can text for free from anywhere in the world? I think 2g data should be fast enough?
I would imagine so worked fine with iMessage (messages were blue and not green to confirm it was going through imessage) last time i was in Mexico.
Voice call might or might not be a problem technically it only needs like 30 kbps and you would have over 100 usually.
With T-mobile you can call for free on Wifi anywhere in the world. And you can send regular text messages in and to one of the 120+ supported countries for free.
The wifi calling is only for t-mobile phones or Iphones I guess. My nexus 5 bought from Google doesn't support wifi calling, but I think the t-mobile ones do somehow
Has to be sold by T-Mobile and have T-Mobile bloatware to have T-Mobile WiFi calling
Posted via the Android Central App
Last time I was in Canada I gobbled up about 300 MB of data over a weekend. That's $75. You probably don't realize how much your phone is doing--auto-uploading photos to Facebook/G+/Dropbox/whatever, map updates for GPS navigations, constant push notifications from all your apps. Facebook anything, etc. The amounts of data are insulting for the kind of use most serious users subject their phone to.
Turn background data off when you're out of the country. It helps a lot. If you want to keep your core apps working, you can disable background data on a per-app basis on Lollipop. I always have Facebook's disabled.
With networks in the UK (and I presume, the rest of Europe) starting to offer roaming in the EU at standard rates, I'd say it's well worth an American who travels to Europe a lot to pick up a sim from one of those networks.
Hell, at some of those prices even if you have to buy a moto G to use it in it could still work out cheaper.
Posted via Android Central App
Guess it would be best to use my unlocked phone and buy a temporary Sim from the local carrier overseas has to be cheaper than this
Posted via Nexus 5 using the Android Central App
I love it when carriers include "unlimited wifi" on their plans. Like they could keep people's smart phones from having wifi in the first place!
Unless of course what they mean is wifi calling on your number, but I honestly think they are more **** then that.
Hopefully what they mean is unlimited access to paid WiFi. I naively thought WiFi was free in Starbucks in the UK like it is in the US. Wrong! Get a Vodafone SIM before you leave Heathrow, or switch to T-Mobile for a month.
I would never have thought that providers would pay for wifi if it's charged. I'm thinking for my main example is at the airport where you have to pay way too much for wifi access.
"Like they could keep people's smart phones from having wifi in the first place!"
Don't give Verizon any ideas...
I think of I'm traveling overseas I'm going to grab a nexus 4 and stick in a local Sim card.
Posted via Android Central App
I travel the world for a living... I was with Sprint for 11 years. My phone was *always* a paperweight unless on WiFi when overseas until I got the Nexus 5. Even then, it was horrible. The amount of data and cost of having overages is insane. In France I got lost and turned on data for no more than 15 second, to look at maps and where I was in relation to where I needed to be. 2 hours later, I received an email for a $118 bill.
I switched to T-Mobile in June upon my return. Since then I have been in: China, Singapore, Taipei, Korea, Brazil, Germany and Japan. What have my charges been? About $8 bucks in voice calls. Total. Yes, being throttled to 2G sucks. But at least I can get emails and texts, for free, when I'm not on WiFi. It has been wonderful (aside from TMO's horrible customer service, disjointed departments and overall lack of knowledge about their own products, but I'll save that for another article/comment). As it stands now, I would never go back unless the other carriers fall in line with this. I am on the road too often for anything else to be feasible.
Even if I end up getting a local SIM (which I almost always do), having data the second I arrive on T-Mobile is awesome.
So with T-Mobile's 2G being around 128Kbps, or 16KB/s.. Would that suffice to get train schedules, navigation routes, etc from Google Maps in a timely manner? Or is there more stuff happening in the background that's a bit more bandwidth intensive than just some simple text?
Because I went to Tokyo a few years ago, and real-time navigation was the only reason I'd really need mobile data. Cached maps, screenshots of metro routes I found earlier in the morning, and manual navigation sufficed at the time, but real-time would have been nice. Anything else like uploading photos, watching Netflix over VPN, downloading music for the next day, etc.. All that was stuff I'm doing around wifi in my hotel...
It works just fine for that. I used it in Germany, Brussels, and all over Latvia this summer. I uploaded a ton of pix to Facebook and used Google Maps to navigate around Brussels when I was there on layover for ten hours. Video won't work but everything else was acceptable.
Posted via the Android Central App
I had to check the speed a few months back while travelling and it is indeed 128kbps. That said I was using my phone as GPS while driving and placed voip calls over the roaming data. I was in Canada at the time so not sure if that affects anything
Posted via Android Central App
And keep in mind that, in my experience, T-Mobile's "free 2G internationally" is just a minimum service they'll claim to offier -- but in reality, you may very well get better. I've travelled outside the U.S. twice since T-Mobile implemented this feature and both times, I never connected at less than 3G speeds and was never charged a penny for it.
It's 2G speeds, but on a 3G network - if that makes sense. I'm always on a 3G network, but the actual speed is capped pretty low.
That's more or less my experience as well, using it in three European countries two years in a row.
Never really measured my speeds, but everything worked just fine (acceptably slow compared to home), email and messaging, photos synced up to the cloud, I even took a Skype voice call, business & map lookups worked, etc.
Had a second phone with a local SIM and super cheap data in one of the countries, but the free T-Mo roaming was good enough that I ended up leaving the second phone behind most of the time.
On paper its easy to dismiss it as feeble, but in practice it's been a home run for me.
"Sprint and T-Mobile are significantly more expensive than AT&T and Verizon"
Not sure where that comes from? The numbers shown don't justify that, particularly for T-Mobile.
I personally travel a lot and have used T-Mobile new free unlimited Internet. It's terrific. Have no worries. Free unlimited texts as well. And calls are only 20ct/minute which I am willing to pay without having to worry. So typically on a trip, I have all I need and it may cost me $2.00 for a few short calls.
The biggest holes in the list of countries where it is free are in Africa. Only a few African countries. But they keep adding.
Last week, I ended up in Morocco and they give free SIM cards at the airport with 20min and 200MB free. They do not have 4G anyway, but it kept me in touch and allowed me to call the hotel for free a few times.
Yeah I'm confused about T-Mobile getting labeled most expensive when the info presented in the article indicates they are in fact easily the least expensive option. Weird.
Posted with Nexus 5 via Android Central App
My fault. That was left over from the previous version.
Love that white N4! Like mine, I think it's one of the best looking devices ever made, from any company.
Just buy a local SIM when you get you your destination.
Posted with my Nexus 5
AMEN. 5GB of data in Italy on TIM? $20. Unlimited data for a week on T-Mobile in the UK? $17. Having T-Mobile's unlimited data when I arrive is awesome. Then I go get a SIM and use my phone normally. Love it.
AT&T has a $65/mo unlimited domestic and international data plan accessible to business accounts.
Hello Joshua
Is that plan available to new customers? How about to those who have business lines for 2-3 years but without this plan, is it available to them? What is the cheapest voice plan required to avail it? Do FAN discounts apply on voice and this data plan?
I have heard many people turning on Airplane mode when roaming. That is not necessary at all. I travel many times through out the year. I have never had a big bill if i had a bill it would be $20 or less worth of charges.. The way is to leave Mobile Network ON But leave Data Roaming OFF. At this point you will be able still to get incoming calls and texts. You dont get charged for incoming texts aslong you have a some kind of texting plan you use at home. You wont get charged for incoming calls aslong you dont answer them. But if you do answer texts or calls roaming rates can be easily trackable and controlled. Also it another good idea to maybe buy a travel pack if you want..
By doing this way you can keep your original phone # which helps a lot.
I'm with T-Mobile and I did exactly what you're suggesting on my trip to Africa last year. I left data roaming off and I did not answer incoming calls. However I was able to call right back to the U.S with Wi-Fi calling for free. Overall, nothing beats getting a local SIM card though especially as those in the country you're visiting will have to pay international call rates to call you if you keep your home SIM. On the data side, nothing compares to this:Tmobile USA just announced today, 10/10/13, free global data roaming in over 100 countries.
Just want to add that I was able to place voip calls with Skype and hangouts over the "slow" T-Mobile roaming and it was very clear with the occasional drop in quality but hey its free.
Posted via Android Central App
When roaming Europe, I had 3G and even 4G (but not LTE) service and speeds everywhere I went. T-Mobile says 2G only, but it's definitely not. There is no reason whatsoever to buy data from T-Mobile while roaming.
Interesting. In Mexico, England, Spain and Italy, I connected to a 3G network (as you would expect) but my data speeds were definitely capped around 128k. It never felt fast when you would really use it, and I would always end up with a local SIM after about a day. I love that I have T-Mobile's service for free when I first get there, though!
On MTC Simcard now instead of T-Mobile USA.....paid $30 bucks for unlimited SMS, 300 minutes, and 4GB of 4G. Can always pay more for minutes or another 7-8 bucks for extra 2GB
I'm actually happy to see this article posted because I leave the US once every few years and never really knew what was actually available when it came to data plans internationally through my carrier, Sprint, or any other US carriers. Last week I visited Poland and rather than purchasing an international data plan (which I didn't even look into) I simply bought myself a local SIM card. That local SIM card came with 1 GB of data for roughly $6. I would have been satisfied with 1GB of 3G service but they actually offered HSPA+ which was insanely quick and had great coverage. I paid $6 for what would have cost me $9,235 through Sprint. :O That put me in shock when I calculated it. I understand why it would cost a lot, but to think $6 compares to $9,235 is laughable.
One other option, rent a mobile WiFi device. I do this when in Japan for about $100 USD per month unlimited data. I can use my phone, tablet and notebook where ever I go.
Posted via Android Central App
One other option, rent a mobile WiFi device. I do this when in Japan for about $100 USD per month unlimited data. I can use my phone, tablet and notebook where ever I go.
Posted via Android Central App
Compared to ... well ... pretty much every other countries' carriers ... all carriers in the US suck. On a trip a few years back, needed to make a 40 minute phone call over AT&T. Keep in mind that I had already paid AT&T extra so that talking in a foreign country wouldn't be considered roaming. That 40 minute call was almost $400. In retrospect it would have almost been cheaper to buy an unlocked cell phone in the country that I visited and just use their carrier. Which is what I did on later visits ;)
Will never, and I mean NEVER, buy a carrier locked phone ever again.
For between $20-30 USD you can get a sim card in the Philippines with 20Gb of data that is good for a month. Only stipulation I found was that you could only use 800Mb of it a day. Still, if you need more, just go get another sim...
So T-Mobile charges $1500 for 1GB of data on international roaming? You could buy seven Nexus 4s at that price!
Posted via a naked Nexus 4 running 4.3 (No cover for me!)
$15 per MB x 1024 MB = $15,360
:|
More like $150. It's $15 per 100MB not per MB. or $50 for 500MB.
From my experiences in Spain, Italy and Canada the free T-Mobile works fine for hangout messages, MMS, and Google maps. If I need anything data heavy, the hotel WiFi at the end of the day is perfect.
Posted via the Android Central App
Wait... What?
Am I going mad?
I didn't say that, what username is everyone else seeing?
That actually happens a lot lol
That actually happens a lot lol
It's not something I'd noticed before.
It's a little surreal lol.
It's not something I'd noticed before.
It's a little surreal lol.
Posted via Android Central App
No... It's $50 per 500MB
I travel to Europe occasionally and buy the data SIM. Was just in Denmark last week and bought a Telus 3GB data SIM for about $25 USD. Use skype for calls and of course gmail. Used my S4 and the speeds are pretty good. But then again they have wifi everywhere in Denmark. On trains, buses...literally everywhere!
I am with Verizon and when I went to China in 2009 it was about $45 a month for unlimited data; but when i went back to China in 2011 i have to shut off mobile data on the phone and using Wi-Fi wherever I can.
Definitely, the only way to go here is a local SIM and an unlocked device (or perhaps just rent a local phone in the airport). This is true even if you have to spend $199.00 on a Nexus 4. The international data rates on any carrier in the U.S. are just plain silly.
One thing to remember is Germany has some pretty strict laws as to who can purchase any sort of phone plan there, even prepaid. Not to say some sellers won't fudge, but as a general rule you have to show an ID that has a German address and possibly give a German bank account number. They may have loosened these up to include citizens of the EU, but Americans trying to pickup a prepaid SIM may ran into trouble. One of the reasons that I switched to ATT was because T-Mobile basically gang rapes it's customers on roaming data at $15 per MB. Yeah, $120 for 800MB on AT&T is pretty expensive, but I at least won't end up having to file bankruptcy for using it. 800MB on T-Mobile would be $13,200!!!! Especially outrageous considering T-Mobile is still owned in large part by the German company Deutsche Telekom!
What are you talking about $13,200 with T-Mo? First of all data is free abroad (tested in multiple countries). Second you can purchase 500Mb high speed for $50.
You are saying incorrect info. Tmobile data is free in Germany
Posted via the Android Central App
how easy is it to "get a local SIM card" and what is that cost for example in Mexico?
They have them in the airport but you can get them cheaper in the Mexican equilivent of a 7/11
Posted via Android Central App
sweet. i could use another trip to Cabo or Cancun.
I went to Europe this summer, and just walked into a cell phone store to buy SIM cards. Reading and discussing the details and fine print in a foreign language is a bit of a challenge, but I found that most people weren't out to screw you when you tried to explain what you were looking for. Some countries even had a phone store within the airport. I had a really good experience with Vodafone SIMs. The worst experience buying a SIM was in Spain where the sales man told me I'd be getting data, but then it turned out I needed to pony up another 10 euro to "activate" it; conveniently, he didn't mention this until I had paid him the 5 euro for the SIM and activated it.
I just got one from México, 200 pesos and you have 500 min 100 txt and 250mb data
"Take note, however, that Mexican police hold no quarter with gringos. Make sure to keep your head about you while you sin to avoid paying bribes or serving jail time for bad behavior. Sinning the rest of the time is easy; just say, "Dos cervezas, dos disparos de tequila y dos mujeres por favor.""
i love Mexico.
Can't speak for every part of the world. IN the UK they have vending machines in the airport with all types of SIM cards on multiple carriers. Another thing to mention is that all recent Verizon phones have the SIM slot unlocked as required after they picked up some spectrum.
Got a telcel sim card last week due to work trip. 4 bucks for the Sim. 15 bucks for 1gb of data. Bought it at the airport.
I have 9 different local (country) SIM cards I carry with me. Google Voice is great as well as Skype. I forward my US number to Skype when I'm traveling, then I can forward Skype calls to the number for the SIM card in that country. Yes, you get charged by Skype but it's like $0.02/min so it's not much and you don't miss calls (you just get calls at odd hours). All the SIMs and call forwarding isn't exactly "easy" but it sure beats paying the data rates quoted above.
T mobile works best when I am visiting in the Dominica.
Posted via the Android Central App
And this is why CDMA sucks!
Umm T-Mobile is gsm and they with sprint are the most expensive This way. Looks to be 50/50 to me
Posted via Android Central App
I mean locked devices! Lol
I think USA is the only one that still uses cdma while the rest of the world uses gsm.
Posted via Android Central App
Japan is CDMA only
No, there is also GSM in Japan.
And China and a bunch of others
And China and a bunch of others
CDMA is also prevalent in Zimbabwe. Of course there is gsm here too ;)
I know China uses CDMA
China is worst than that, they use a special China only CDMA.
The number 1 carrier in the world used CDMA, come to think of it the top carriers in the world use CDMA.
World's biggest carrier is China Mobile and they use GSM network. When I was traveling in China back in 2009, I paid $36 a month for unlimited 3G data on Verizon but that's gone now. In 2009 I can take cash out from Chase debit card on overseas ATM to use locally; but now I can't take any cash out from any debit card and you can only use your American credit card. Everything is getting worse now days.
Posted via the Android Central App
T-Mobile's only the most expensive if you're on a legacy plan. Their $25 for 200MB and $50 for 500MB passes are about as close to reasonable as you're going to get from a US carrier.
Regardless, it's definitely a better idea to just buy a local SIM when you get there, though.
It`s depend on how much do you travel! If you`re not traveling out the USA you`ll be okay... In this case the CDMA it`s a good phones and good carriers. If, you`re traveling a lots go with GSM.
If you have a business you can get the T-Mobile Open Europe data plan which is valid in 28 countries and gives you unlimited data but the first 500MB at 4G for $50.
I used it this year in 6 countries in Europe including Germany.
That's the same cost listed in the article
I'm glad so many new phones from Verizon are coming SIM unlocked these days, even for domestic SIM's.
Local SIM, or which is often easier, a MiFi device. Japan is the best for this, Europe, meh. Eitherway, a MiFi will share that data with your lappie toppie and or tablets too. Just my $0.02
At those prices the question becomes, is having a fun while traveling really even worth it. I would rather go phoneless than to pay that. If I owned a business and one of my employees handed me a bill for data like that I would fire them.
Holy shit you're better off buying a nexus and a local Sim then going with T-Mobile.
#HOLOYOLO
I have T-Mobile free international roaming and have used it in several countries without incurring additional charges. Yes the 2g data is slow but it sure beats the alternative of not being able to turn on your phone. All my social media and messaging apps worked well so I had no need for the upgraded speed. Plus with wifi calling I was able to call home quite often. I would only invest in a local sim if I need to call local numbers in the country I am visiting.
Posted via the Android Central App
Same
Same
Same here, one other thing, while on WiFi in other countries. You get free minutes to any USA number while using WiFi calling in a foreign country.
Posted via the Android Central App
I too have been in several countries with T-Mobile and not sure they always limit you to 128K. In any case Facebook, email and text were no problem to use in Europe and South America and I really didn't notice that it was any slower than in the USA except when posting pictures to FB. The only place it was not free and T-Mobile locked my phone's data (giving me the choice to unlock the data if I wanted to pay a "high price") was on the Rock of Gibraltar - which is odd as the phone data is free in Great Britain. Wi-Fi calling back to the USA was good and I could even make viber calls across the free data in several countries.
Man Phil, you will have a tough time in Germany. Alex has a far easier and better experience due to the fact that the EU limits roaming costs to around .50€ per MB. Still very expansive...
... or buy a Nexus or any unlocked device and just get a local SIM card. That's what I do, and it has never failed. Google Voice is also great if you're US-based, since you can still check voicemails using your data plan, and send and receive SMS from your Google Voice #.
Quite honestly if I were to spend greater than a week in a country outside the US, I would buy a nexus and get a simple when I get there. Or buy a throw away phone in the airport
Posted via Android Central App
Seriously, pick up a used nexus 4 when on trips like that. Has to be a bunch of deals, even a moto x/g gsm phone.
Nexus 4's are about $100 now.
AT&T Nexus 5
Keep your old phone in working order.
On a month long visit to Great Britain, my wife was the only one of her party that had a unlocked phone and a "3" sim for something like $25.
The others were afraid to turn their phone on.
Just when you need Google Maps is not the time to have it become way to expensive.
Great information and good advice.
You do need to unlock your phone (best prior to travel) if switching sims and even if you plan to use the carriers international roaming, you need to ensure it's active when you get there (awkward to call back from Hanoi or Hong Kong and try and get it added or turned on to your service!).
It's worth reminding sprint and Verizon customers this is only if the phone works Overseas. Most don't.
Posted via Android Central App
Thankfully, many recent Verizon LTE devices are SIM unlocked "world phones" right out of the retail box. 13 of the 23 current Android devices they sell are unlocked GSM capable world phones. I feel like Verizon should be advertising that they aren't as incompatible as they used to be...

My Galaxy SIII even has GPRS/EDGE/GSM (850/900/1800/1900); HSPA/UMTS (2100). It's nice to know that I can take it overseas with no issues.
My Galaxy SIII even has GPRS/EDGE/GSM (850/900/1800/1900); HSPA/UMTS (2100). It's nice to know that I can take it overseas with no issues.
How do i know whether my Note 3 is a world phone or not ? Can you pls fwd some link to the same ? Thanks
The easiest way is to stick a sim from another network in and see if it works. There's probably an app that can tell you, or you could just Google.
Posted via Android Central App
you mean like this?
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=is+verizon+note+3+a+world+phone
or the first responce...
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick...
Sprint phones working Overseas better than in USA and it has clear voice too.
But when I travel always I use Wi-Fi or, just buy me a cheap phone for the time I am in the country I`m going to. It`s way much cheaper than any carriers.
I'm just going to say FreedomPop for the time being.
Galaxy Note 4 {Sprint Lollipop}
Galaxy S III {FreedomPop 4.3}
LG G2 {Sprint 4.4.2}
I use my Verizon GS4 when traveling in Europe with European SIM cards. Works great for voice and data.
All Verizon iphones 5 and up are unlocked. I was able to buy a SIM card ($7) on Ebay and activated it before I left the USA . I just swapped SIM and hit the ground running. I paid $30 for 1 gb of data.
Actually, all Verizon phones in the last several years are SIM unlocked.
Tried to put in an EE sim card in London on my wife's Note 5. Would not accept since it wasn't a Verizon sim. Verizon flatly stated before we left that they refused to unlock their phones for any reason. Haven't been on a contract in 5 years and the phone was not bought through them. Luckily I bought a 6p for her to use and it worked perfectly. Now to sell it on Swappa.
If the phone was bought in the last 5 years it does.. All Samsung, LG, iPhone etc all use the same antennas now