At the F8 Conference, Instagram revealed that it's already included a built-in offline mode intended for Android devices in emerging markets.

The feature was quietly revealed during the keynote at the Facebook developer conference. According to TechCrunch, Instagram announced that it had built in offline support for most of the app's core features and that much of the functionality was already available on Android — the most used mobile platform in the world. The company also told TechCrunch that it was also exploring bringing these features to iOS.

There are two parts to this offline usage. You will still be able to see your Instagram feed, though what you see when you're using Instagram offline will be previously cached content, so to speak. Basically, the most recently downloaded info from when the device was last connected to the network. You're able to still leave comments, "like" posts, and unfollow people while you're offline, and those changes will come into effect once you're back on the internet. Instagram is hoping this sort of functionality will help it thrive in developing nations where cellular data is either too expensive or barely there.

I tried the app, hoping I'd already have access to the features. I placed my Pixel XL into Airplane Mode and began furiously liking images and leaving comments throughout my feed. Nothing would refresh, but Instagram did let me know it would add my comment after it's reconnected. If you're curious, try putting your phone into airplane mode to see if you already have the offline Instagram mode.