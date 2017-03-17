Paytm lets Canadian customers make bill payments.

After crossing 200 million customers in India, the country's leading mobile wallet Paytm is now making its way to Canada. The app allows customers to pay for utility, cable, and cell phone bills, with the platform supporting thousands of service providers. Customers will also receive a bill reminder option ten days before a bill is due, followed by periodic reminders as the due date draws near. The app promises "100% Service Assurance," stating it will only debit money from your account after the bill is paid.

Interestingly, the app also lets customers pay for Indian utility bills as well as mobile bill payments with Canadian credit or debit cards, a move clearly designed with Indian expats in mind. The app's description on the Play Store notes that bills for Canadian bills payments will be processed within 24 to 48 hours, whereas Indian mobile bill payments will be cleared within 2 to 3 hours.

The decision to launch in Canada was an easy one for the company seeing as how it has an office based out of Toronto. Paytm mentions that it will add more features to the Canadian version of the app in the coming months.