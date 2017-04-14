Who needs chocolate bunnies for Easter when we've got system updates?
OnePlus has begun to roll out shiny, new Android 7.1.1 updates to both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, bringing new improvements for expanded screenshots, picture-taking, and a fix to a Bluetooth bug. The update is rolling out incrementally, so don't be surprised if it takes a little while to reach you, but it is rolling out.
Included in the release notes for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update were several improvements:
- Upgraded Android 7.1.1
- Added expanded screenshots
- Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction
- Improved video stability when recording
- Improved WiFI connectivity
- Improved bluetooth connectivity
- Fixed Instagram swiping bug
- Fixed hardware buttons malfunction bug
- Increased system stability
- General bug fixes
- Known bug fixed: Bluetooth logging issue
The notes also featured a link, asking OnePlus 3 users to give their feedback on Oxygen OS 4.1.0, so once you've gotten the update, make sure you give them your thoughts on it! And if you've already gotten the update (lucky you), tell us how it's behaving, too!
More: OnePlus is doing everything right these days
OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3
- OnePlus 3T review: Rekindling a love story
- OnePlus 3T vs. OnePlus 3: What's the difference?
- OnePlus 3T specs
- Latest OnePlus 3 news
- Discuss OnePlus 3T and 3 in the forums
Reader comments
Improved Android 7.1.1 update begins rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T
Awesome! I love how they are good about their updates, but it seems like they could trickle down to their other devices a bit quicker.
If it matters to you, use a VPN to get it.
Otherwise 7.1.1 (OxygenOS 4.1.1) has only been out for about a fortnight, and doesn't really change much.
They're good with updates? Yeah tell that to people who own their previous phones. You can say they are just as bad at supporting their previous phones as some of the big guys but they big guys also have way more models overall to support, I'd argue OnePlus has dropped the ball pretty hard for the customers that got them to where they are now.
Is this the stable version of the Beta they have been doing for a couple of weeks? By the way which Region should I change it to in order to get this update?
No. Canada or Germany, turn the VPN off before starting the download if you're using a free one.
This seems to be one of those "trust us, it does something" updates... I'd rather have an accurate changelog, but that's just me.
That's kind of what I thought when I read about it yesterday. I am in no rush to download this one. My phone is working fine thank you very much. :-)
I got it day 1 in hopes of April's security patch, alas no. You're missing nothing it would seem.
Question of the day.... Has anyone else who is on the beta program with a Nexus 6p not received the stable version of 7.1 2??
I hope you One Plus people don't get the POS Android 7.1.1 that ZTE dropped a while back on us Axon 7 owners!
Haven't looked into the Axon 7 issues, but 7.1.1 is running fine on my 3, which seems to be the general consensus.