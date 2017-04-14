Who needs chocolate bunnies for Easter when we've got system updates?

OnePlus has begun to roll out shiny, new Android 7.1.1 updates to both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, bringing new improvements for expanded screenshots, picture-taking, and a fix to a Bluetooth bug. The update is rolling out incrementally, so don't be surprised if it takes a little while to reach you, but it is rolling out.

Included in the release notes for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update were several improvements:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFI connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

Fixed Instagram swiping bug

Fixed hardware buttons malfunction bug

Increased system stability

General bug fixes

Known bug fixed: Bluetooth logging issue

The notes also featured a link, asking OnePlus 3 users to give their feedback on Oxygen OS 4.1.0, so once you've gotten the update, make sure you give them your thoughts on it! And if you've already gotten the update (lucky you), tell us how it's behaving, too!

