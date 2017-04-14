Who needs chocolate bunnies for Easter when we've got system updates?

OnePlus has begun to roll out shiny, new Android 7.1.1 updates to both the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, bringing new improvements for expanded screenshots, picture-taking, and a fix to a Bluetooth bug. The update is rolling out incrementally, so don't be surprised if it takes a little while to reach you, but it is rolling out.

Updates

Included in the release notes for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T update were several improvements:

  • Upgraded Android 7.1.1
  • Added expanded screenshots
  • Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction
  • Improved video stability when recording
  • Improved WiFI connectivity
  • Improved bluetooth connectivity
  • Fixed Instagram swiping bug
  • Fixed hardware buttons malfunction bug
  • Increased system stability
  • General bug fixes
  • Known bug fixed: Bluetooth logging issue

The notes also featured a link, asking OnePlus 3 users to give their feedback on Oxygen OS 4.1.0, so once you've gotten the update, make sure you give them your thoughts on it! And if you've already gotten the update (lucky you), tell us how it's behaving, too!

