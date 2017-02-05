If you're not using a password manager and two-step authentication, you're most likely doing things wrong.*
This 4-minute video may change your life. Or at least convince you that strong passwords and two-factor authentication are a must.
Oh, wait. You already use a password manager? You already have 2FA on all your accounts? Great. But chances are you know someone who doesn't. And you have got to share this video with them. We're to the point that these basic security measures are a must. (Don't believe me? Ask this guy.)
Some MUST-HAVE links that go along with this little rant:
- Password managers for Android.
- Sites and services with two-factor auth.
Repeat: Strong, unique passwords and two-factor authorization are two of the most important things you can do online.
*Unless you're one of those people who has a crazy sort of brain that can do a one-time password sort of thing mentally. In which case remind me to buy you a beer and never ask how you do such a thing.
Reader comments
I'm believe I'm already being monitored by the law I have been dabbling into PornHub app and others like it that's something that's even scarier
Wow, are you thinking about going back to triple-X VCR tapes or DVDs?
I am that guy.
I use this great tech called my brain and a system I use for all my passwords. They're all different,all unique, makes them easy to remember and hard to crack. I also use a fake account for crap I don't care about if someone hacks and never use Facebook or it's companies.
Oh and I ran as fast as I could from yahoo last year never to look back.
Toi nghi rang no rat loi trong thoi gian phat trien
I won an Enpass lifetime premium account from AC a couple years back. I haven't used it at all until earlier this year; it was my new year resolution to start using it. So far, so good :)
I just had to comment to express my disappointment at your attempt at "clickbait". I hope it was tongue-in-cheek Phil. It's not like you!
P.S. I 100% agree with the subject matter
the flaw in this is that, for the mobile version of 1Password, you need to use their keyboard otherwise it's usless?
and their keyboard sucks.
i don't want to have to change how i use the device just to use their service.