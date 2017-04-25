Smartphone cameras are so damn good in 2017 that it's increasingly difficult to justify carrying my standalone camera.
I just returned from an excellent two-week vacation that took my girlfriend and I to Paris, Munich, Venice, and Rome. In the days leading up to the vacation, in which I had to pack two weeks' worth of clothing and necessities into just an international carry-on roller bag and a messenger bag, I had the difficult decision of whether or not to bring my Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mk II camera. I already had my LG G6 in my pocket, but I knew I should have the pro-level camera for those "just in case" moments and reluctantly packed it, alongside an extra SD card, battery, and charger.
Returning from the trip after traveling thousands of miles, visiting four cities in three countries, shlepping around my camera, I ended up only taking it out of our apartments and hotels a single time. The LG G6, it turns out, was more than capable of chronicling our trip with amazing photos, proving my standalone camera to be superfluous on vacation.
New flagship phone + Google Photos editing
We've all taken turns gushing over the LG G6's camera setup, both in terms of its top-end quality and extra versatility provided by the combination of a standard and wide-angle camera. The G6's cameras were fully on display during my vacation, where I spent time around some great scenery, weather, and food for a couple of weeks.
Here are a few of the great shots I took in Paris.
And then in Munich.
Then we made our way to Venice.
And on to Rome to finish the trip.
I'm super happy with the quality of these photos — and not just the 30 included here, but the 100+ more I took and created an album with. Throughout the trip, I made ample use of the wide-angle camera to get great shots that I just couldn't get with any other phone, and when I walked around to capture my surroundings, I treated shooting with the G6 just as I would my Olympus: taking care with the framing, lighting, and camera settings to get the most out of it.
And again, just as I would do with my standalone camera, I'm often doing some edits on these photos — and while the G6 takes great photos, the output is of course enhanced when I spend a couple minutes making tweaks. Google Photos has super powerful editing tools, and with a few taps I can apply a crop and some small adjustments that make the photos look exactly how I want. Indeed, not all of the photos shown above are unedited right out of the camera — but neither would my photos from my Olympus be, and I'm in full support of editing photos before sharing them.
The phone is dramatically smaller and internet-connected
I'm not here to argue that the average photo I take with an LG G6 is better than the Olympus OM-D EM5 Mk II. I am, however, going to advocate on behalf of a phone that's compact and likely to be within arm's reach 24 hours a day, compared to a relatively large and heavy camera that requires some sort of strap or clip to keep available.
I can simply take a larger quantity and variety of photos with a phone than a camera.
I can simply take a larger quantity and variety of photos with a phone than I can with a standalone camera, and that increase in photos taken means far more to me than getting the highest possible quality, especially when the difference in quality between the two is smaller than ever. Add that to the fact that I just don't have to carry around (and be worried about) a big chunk of expensive camera equipment, and it's a big win for me.
Then there's the angle of sharing. I keep a huge private collection of photos, but I love to share my favorites with the world. That's just simpler with a smartphone, and it's one of the joys that has come along with improving smartphone cameras and cellular networks. Yes, there's technically a way for me to send photos from my camera to my phone over Wi-Fi and then share them out, but it's so clunky and slow that it just isn't going to happen. I'm better off just sharing what I took on my phone instead.
A smartphone can aboslutely be your only vacation camera
I'm a big fan of photography and love taking photos with my Olympus — both professionally and for fun. But when it comes to a vacation where we're walking 5 to 10 miles every day and not knowing each morning what the day has in store, carrying a camera is far more of a burden than the extra image quality is worth.
This particular revelation was brought on by the supreme quality of the LG G6's camera, but this is the case for any leading smartphone today. Take really great image quality (and ease of use), add in great on-phone editing tools and an always-available network, and you may find you'll be okay carrying just a smartphone on your next vacation without worrying about what you're missing.
Reader comments
Awesome to see something positive about the G6 and great photos! Looks like a fun vacation!
It was definitely one of my best yet!
glad you had fun! Next time invite me. :-p
For me i have the g5 and think the camera is really good on this phone. I don't think it quite stands up to the Lumia 950xl but as the lack of apps i jumped to the LG g5 as it was the best deal at the time and i do miss a bigger screen but the camera is not bad at all add the wide angle camera to this to and for me nothing comes close works great and used it quite a few times to. I expect the g6 to be better than the g5s version and i really want to upgraded but waiting until my contract is up in 18 months before jumping to the next phone me thinks.
Very glad to read this as I'll be picking up my G6 this afternoon!
Same here i had a v10 and it boot looped and had to use my spare lg g3 till i pick one up later.
The wide angle camera seems to be an excellent feature not on the S8
Very nice photos and I agree that our phones are very well capable of capturing the moments in our lives. Here's some moments I captured with my V20.
https://youtu.be/K6L-sEQfuZw
Great photos! Your point about ease of carry is super important. That makes a big difference.
Smartphone cameras have definitely evolved to the point where it's really difficult to take a truly bad photo. I've used my Moto Z as my vacation camera at one point and with the modified camera app that enables HDR+, I've actually quite liked the results.
It's obviously not perfect. I used it for my sister's wedding shoot and the smaller sensor does impede the camera's dynamic range, which made it trickier to edit some of the RAW files I shot, and because of that smaller sensor, it's also not exactly the cleanest thing when it comes to noise.
Of course, those are the situations where my Sony a6000 would obviously do a significantly better job, with its significantly larger APS-C sensor featuring 3.92 micron pixels at a 24.3MP resolution. But really, for casual shooting, my Moto hasn't really made me wish I had brought my a6000. Is it the best smartphone camera ever? No, as it has some flaws that should be ironed out for the Z2. But is it more than good enough for casual vacation photography? Absolutely, and I've even shot some nice photos with it.
great article...and i agree! i went to Italy 1-2 years ago and only brought my Note 4 (debated bringing my compact digital camera). Lots of people commented once i shared the pictures from the Note 4 on Google Photos that they were amazed how good they looked! No "Moment" lens or other additional equipment needed...just did a little editing to add some color and cropping.
Oh, phones have so much added value here.... Easy to carry... I mean, I was at Disney a couple of months ago and I saw plenty of worn parents lugging around giant DSLRs with a bulky camera bag dragging them down. Yes, they might be able to get a higher quality shot, but at what price? The pics we got are good enough to pass any 'pics from vacation' threashold people might have... along with some stunning shots, DSLR or not. And I had both hands free to stuff my face full of ice cream and Mickey pretzels.
First, it's "absolutely" :)
Secondly, I know absolutely nothing about photography, but those are some amazing pictures to these eyes.
Depends on the vacation, where I am going, and what I plan on doing.
Weekend trip with some friends to local city to have a good time? Phone is fine.
Disney World, beach, or some other location that bumps, water, and other things might be of concern? waterproof shock resistant point and shoot. I'll swap between my phone and the point and shoot depending on the situation.
Another continent that I probably am doing the one time in my life? Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera (MILC?), and the durable point and shoot as a backup. I like to share my photos online, but I also like to enjoy prints, whether it be for personal consumption, or making a calendar for family, or whatever, I like to print quality photos that remind me of my trip. phones aren't at high enough quality to do that yet.
Phones are perfect for instagram and facebook, but to actually do something more with the photos? the phone camera isn't there yet.
So glad I choose G6 over s8 this year for simple reason flat screen and dual cameras... Mine arrives in 2 days got a great deal at launch 10k [155$] cash back costing 42k for 64gb memory with hi-fi dac and free screen replacement within 6 months
I sure hope LG sells a ton of these phones.
Awesome shot of the Eiffel tower at night, (considering it's basically a giant Christmas tree at night)
Smart phones do an adequate job in most cases for what we cameraphiles refer to as snapshots. In many cases I don't bother carrying one of my many cameras but if I know up front that I want quality shots and I don't want bulk I carry my pocket DSLR which has WiFi capability for sharing.
It's been this way since the Galaxy S6.
I couldn't do it, my S7 has a great camera but it's lacking one very important feature that all phones lack, a zoom lens.
I no doubt use my phone the most for photography, and I've got a DSLR, but I often bring a Samsung point and shoot I own with me for those shots my phone can't take.
If the phone cost like a pro camera yeah, it worth it haha