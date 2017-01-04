OK Google, start my car.

Hyundai was one of the first car manufacturers to roll out Android Auto back in 2015, and now the company is now announcing Google Assistant integration for its Blue Link connected car service. Hyundai cars connected via Blue Link can be remotely locked or unlocked, and owners can adjust the car's temperature remotely through the Blue Link app on Android and iOS. The service also supports Google Maps, and comes with a roadside assistance feature.

With the Assistant integration, owners will be able to issue voice commands on Google Home to control certain aspects of their car. For instance, there's the ability to remotely start the car and set the temperature by saying, "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees." Customers can also issue voice commands to feed directions directly to the car: "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata."

Hyundai will be showing off the integration at Pepcom's Digital Experience ahead of CES.