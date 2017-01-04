OK Google, start my car.
Hyundai was one of the first car manufacturers to roll out Android Auto back in 2015, and now the company is now announcing Google Assistant integration for its Blue Link connected car service. Hyundai cars connected via Blue Link can be remotely locked or unlocked, and owners can adjust the car's temperature remotely through the Blue Link app on Android and iOS. The service also supports Google Maps, and comes with a roadside assistance feature.
With the Assistant integration, owners will be able to issue voice commands on Google Home to control certain aspects of their car. For instance, there's the ability to remotely start the car and set the temperature by saying, "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees." Customers can also issue voice commands to feed directions directly to the car: "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata."
Hyundai will be showing off the integration at Pepcom's Digital Experience ahead of CES.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2017
"Our customers are finding smart home integrations like the one we are showcasing with Google Home to be very useful and convenient," said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. "We will continue to add layers of convenience to the Blue Link connected car system and our cars, making features like remote EV charge management, remote locking, temperature and remote start easier than ever while sitting on the couch and saying 'Ok Google'."
Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant that can provide real-time answers, activate streaming music services, smart home devices, and now, cars.
Blue Link brings seamless connectivity directly into Hyundai cars with technology like Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link services can be easily accessed from the buttons on the rearview mirror and center stack, the Web or via the Blue Link owners' smartphone app. In addition to the Action on Google Assistant, some of these features can also be controlled via the latest Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch offerings.
How It Works
To send commands to the Hyundai Vehicles via the Google Assistant on Google Home, engineers developed a way to link a customer's Blue Link Account with the Google Assistant voice activated services. Once a customer has successfully linked his or her account, Remote Service commands will only be sent to Hyundai vehicles after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).