The original Cable Cutter service just clapped back in a big way.
Hulu just unveiled a massive redesign to its user interface and added the most important feature it's had in years. The massive streaming service now offers Live TV streaming and a personalized recommendation engine that filters down the things you like to watch on a per-device basis instead of per-account. It's a huge change from the way Hulu has been doing things for years, and super visually appealing to boot.
You can sign up for a free trial of the new streaming service on the site now, and before you do there's an option to check out exactly what channels are available in your area. Included in the $40/month service is a 200 hour Cloud DVR with unlimited simultaneous recordings, which can be streamed to anything with Hulu support (which, lets be honest, is everything). The service claims support for unlimited screens when you're at home and up to three screens when you're away, but it's not totally clear how that will be monitored or limited.
Hulu has obviously been working hard on this in the background, because many of the locations we looked up included local stations and sports networks and all of the most popular cable channels. Compared to the recent beta for YouTube TV, Hulu is clearly ready to dominate this space and offer something unique.
I really hope this doesn't impact their current service. I truly do not understand the draw of "live" television, especially at these prices. If this new service impedes or limits the existing hulu offering in any way, this sounds like a huge regression in service.
I'm with you there. The only thing I care about watching live is sports, and there's no way Hulu will offer NFL or MLB games.
That said, the redesign is *really* nice-looking.
Every review on play store hates the new design.
Everyone hates redesigns
The way this is written is incorrect. The 200 hour DVR (upgrade from 50 hours) is 15, the Unlimited screens (at home) option is ALSO another 15. If bought together, that saves you 10. (So 20 total instead of 30). With Showtime, this makes the service around 72 total.
Thanks for the clarification. I was comparing to Direct TV Now. I got the intro promo, so DTVN still winning.
Seems like the price point really is not that far off from a basic package offered through Xfinity/DirecTV that would offer the same type of services. I don't mind friendly competition to help keep prices lower, but I can't envision Hulu competing long term with this type of service without a bit sweeter price point, but I could very well be wrong. Interesting either way to have it as an option.
We need home internet prices to drop drastically for these cord cutting services to make a huge dent in your monthly bill. Xfinity charges me $100/m for Internet and phone, plus DTVN is $40.. I'm still saving, but not drastically.
There are no other internet providers aside from DSL in my area. Got me by the balls
Dang, so far I am really liking the interface. I have never been a huge fan of Hulu's app, some really counterintuitive design decisions in my opinion, hopefully they have improved.