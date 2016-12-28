Disney fans have a new place to watch family favorites.

Hulu has signed a multi-year deal with Walt Disney Studios to bring on-demand streaming of much of its back catalogue to the service. That makes Hulu the exclusive streaming provider of family films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hercules, Air Bud, Lilo & Stitch and the rest of the true classics.

The deal will also bring over 50 of Disney's blockbusters over the years to Hulu, including Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor and more. Some of the biggest names with plenty of re-watch value are in that shortened list alone, and they'll all be included in your Hulu subscription.

Snagging this big back catalogue from Disney is a huge deal for Hulu as it fights the likes of Netflix and Amazon for streaming dollars, especially as that competition picks up the pace on creating their own original content in addition to their robust set of older movies. Together with Hulu's current crop of Disney original movies and shows, this new addition of the big Disney titles may move the needle for some families to give Hulu a look over the others.