This is the Pokémon Go update we've been looking for.

Niantic is rolling out a sizeable content update to Pokémon Go later this week that will introduce over 80 new Johto Pokémon from the Pokémon Gold and Silver games, including Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and others. The new Pokémon will be discoverable in the wild, and won't just be limited to hatching from eggs, like those that debuted last December.

The update will also bring new avatars and added wardrobe options to customize the look of your trainer, new character evolutions, two new berries, and changes to the gameplay mechanics:

When you encounter Pokémon in the wild, don't be surprised if they react in new ways as you're trying to catch them. You'll also notice the addition of new item carousels that allow you to select Berries and Poké Balls directly from the encounter screen. Hone your skills and catch those elusive Pokémon!

Niantic says that the update will be rolled out sometime later this week, following which you'll be able to catch the new Pokémon. Who's excited?

