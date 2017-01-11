Huawei P10 likely to break cover in Barcelona.

Huawei has begun sending out "save the date" invites for its Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference, which kicks off on the afternoon of Sunday, February 26 in Barcelona, Spain. The invite promises "the global unveiling of a new flagship device" -- a surprising development perhaps, just a couple of months after the Mate 9's arrival.

It's likely CEO Richard Yu will take the wraps off the Huawei P10, the successor to the P9, which will surely build on the hardware and software platform of Huawei's latest phablet. The rumor mill has yet to conjure up anything particularly convincing on what the P10 will look like. Reports of dubious origins suggest a curved display may be on the cards, along with a spec sheet similar to that of the Mate 9 Pro, along with a glass-backed chassis. We'll have to wait another month or so to find out for sure.

Huawei's latest will be joined in Barcelona by the LG G6, with the two firms competing for the limelight normally occupied by Samsung. For its part, the Korean firm isn't expected to debut its next-gen Galaxy S8 until a couple of months after the trade show.