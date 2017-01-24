Another Huawei Watch coming your way in 2017.

With the new Android Wear 2.0 release just around the bend, we've been seeing a flurry of news surrounding wearable devices. The latest comes from Huawei, via a report from VentureBeat, with the Chinese manufacturer reportedly working on a followup to their Huawei Watch from 2015.

According to a source familiar to the company, the new model will allegedly be "sportier" than its predecessor, but still feature an identically sized 1.4-inch display and swappable bands. The big addition here is an option to get a Huawei Watch 2 with cellular connectivity — a built-in e-SIM card will allow the watch to remain connected when out of range of Wi-Fi or a paired smartphone. It's similar to what we saw from Samsung, which released a 3G model of the Samsung Gear S2.

The Huawei Watch is our current pick for the best Android Wear smartwatch, so you know we're excited to see what Huawei brings to the table in their second go around.

The first Huawei Watch was announced at Mobile World Congress 2015. Based on the timing of this leak — with Android Wear 2.0 set to officially release on February 9 and MWC 2017 scheduled for Feb. 27 to March 2 — we expect Huawei to repeat history and officially unveil the details of this new wearable in Barcelona at the end of next month.