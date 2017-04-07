Bad news for those looking forward to mobile payments on the original Huawei Watch.
I loved the Huawei Watch. It was sleek, it was sexy, it had a battery that went for days... but it doesn't have NFC. We can't change that, much as we wanted to after we saw the headscratchers that were the Huawei Watch 2 and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic.
Although a Huawei representative confirmed to Ausdroid that the watch does have a latent NFC chip inside — it just needed to be turned on — we can confirm that, after reaching out to the company, the Huawei Watch doesn't have NFC, and won't be getting Android Pay when it receives Android Wear 2.0.
If you are looking for a nice-looking Android Wear watch with NFC and battery life for days, you can check out the LG Watch Sport, or wait for the inevitable influx of other smartwatches coming in the next few months with a similar look and feature set.
Reader comments
The original Huawei Watch doesn't have NFC and isn't getting Android Pay
BUT BUT BUT.... http://ausdroid.net/2017/04/07/huawei-confirms-original-huawei-watch-nfc...
It's almost like she addresses that very article, by name, in the article she wrote. Almost.
THANKS FOR MAKING ME CRUSH THEIR HOPES, AUSDROID.
Didn't crush my dreams Ara... Sounded to good to be true and I turned to my trusted source for Android news... Thanks for the investigation
Out here in the wilderness of Canada we still do not have Android Pay, Google Voice, or running water apparently so I guess I'm ok with my Huawei Watch not having NFC.
🇨🇦
Thanks for looking into that. Sent that tip in last night.... Really hoping it was true 😭
Bummer.
Not a biggie for me the bigger disappoint was the Huawei watch 2 it's almost like they went backwards. I don't use Android pay anyway so it's really no biggie and I'm in no rush to get a replacement yet. My original Huawei watch works great and battery life is great plus the hardware has held up pretty good especially for my line of work. I get more compliments with this watch than some of my more expensive mechanical watches.
Does anyone really care? Anything other then MST for mobile payments is useless... Glad to see someone (LG) other the Samsung use MST. Wish it would just become standard on all Android phones going forward. It's the only way mobile payments are going to become standard in the foreseeable future...