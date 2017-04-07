Bad news for those looking forward to mobile payments on the original Huawei Watch.

I loved the Huawei Watch. It was sleek, it was sexy, it had a battery that went for days... but it doesn't have NFC. We can't change that, much as we wanted to after we saw the headscratchers that were the Huawei Watch 2 and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic.

Although a Huawei representative confirmed to Ausdroid that the watch does have a latent NFC chip inside — it just needed to be turned on — we can confirm that, after reaching out to the company, the Huawei Watch doesn't have NFC, and won't be getting Android Pay when it receives Android Wear 2.0.

If you are looking for a nice-looking Android Wear watch with NFC and battery life for days, you can check out the LG Watch Sport, or wait for the inevitable influx of other smartwatches coming in the next few months with a similar look and feature set.

