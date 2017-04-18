Is that enough incentive for you to buy the second-gen smartwatch? You'll have to read our review to find out.

We weren't too impressed by the Huawei Watch 2 in our initial review, but perhaps the ten weeks of free Google Play Music could entice you to give it a try, anyway. The Android Wear 2.0-based smartwatch is now available for purchase at various retailers around the U.S., including BestBuy and Amazon.

The Huawei Watch 2 is the successor to the widely popular Huawei Watch from 2015. It runs on a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 768MB of RAM. It also offers 4GB of storage, a heart rate sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and optional LTE. You can get it in carbon black or a color called concrete gray, which features brightly colored speckles and a more athletic aesthetic. There's also the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, which comes in Titanium Grey. The watches cost $299.99 and $369.99, respectively. You can read more on the Google Play Music deal in Huawei's official press release.

Read more in our review of the Huawei Watch 2