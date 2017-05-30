A classier Android Wear 2.0 option.
Huawei's higher-end Android Wear 2.0-powered Watch 2 Classic is now widely available in the U.S. from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and more. This is the nicer, classier, metal version of the Huawei Watch 2, which had numerous design and quality shortcomings. The Watch 2 Classic is much better looking and feeling on your wrist, though it isn't exactly a successor to the original Huawei Watch in terms of design.
The all metal case and leather bands feel much nicer than the plastic and cheap rubber of the standard Watch 2, and those bands are replaceable with any standard watch band. Functionally, though, things are identical to the Watch 2: a 1.2-inch display, Android Wear 2.0, the standard slate of internal specs and a 420mAh battery. The Watch 2 was good for two full days in our time with it, and this should be no different.
If you're going to go with Huawei, this is the one you want.
The only internal differentiator between the two models is the Watch 2 Classic lacks an LTE option. For most people that won't be an issue — especially considering the Watch 2 Classic retains GPS and NFC even without the LTE connection.
The product listings for the Watch 2 Classic can actually be a little difficult to find at first, as Huawei simply lists the product name as "Huawei Smartwatch for Universal/Smartphones" ... only to list the real name further down in the description. You can hit the links below to go straight to the product pages.
Press release:
HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC MAKES THE RIGHT STATEMENT
Premium Hybrid Leather Strap Takes the Watch from Workplace to Workout with Ease
PLANO, TX – May 30, 2017 – Huawei is setting a new standard for premium watch adaptability. The company announced today that the second model in its second-generation smartwatch line, HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC, is now available in the U.S.
What separates HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC from other premium smartwatches is the ease with which it fits in, no matter the occasion. The sweat resistant hybrid leather/rubber band is fashionable enough for a business meeting, and functional enough for the gym, ensuring comfort throughout the day.
"We specifically designed HUAWEI WATCH 2 to feature cutting-edge technology while being stylish," commented Robin Zhu, President of Huawei Device USA. "Now, with the introduction of HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC, we have added versatility to the mix and offering consumers a watch that is equally suited to professional and recreational settings."
HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC features a stainless steel casing and ceramic bezel with a classic watch aesthetic. It has a high-definition AMOLED display with a 390x390 resolution, and a 45-mm (1.8") diameter and ratio, the same as a traditional wristwatch. Thoughtful details such as the dual-crown design and highly integrated antennae (GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) make it practical and premium.
In addition to its versatility and adaptability, HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC integrates fitness guidance and scientific health-management functions to help consumers proactively improve their lifestyles. It provides consumers with all of the tools they need for connected well-being.
HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC measures daily activities through three key indicators: number of steps, duration of medium and high-intensity exercise, and stand-up times. It closely monitors the user's activity and sends smart reminders to stand up or begin exercising, and will remind users of their daily fitness targets when sedentary.
Other HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC features:
- Android Wear 2.0 and is iOS compatible
- Updates to Google wearables OS are available, including Google Assistant
- Ability to add both offline and online music through Google Play™ Music app
- IP68 water-resistant classification
- Optimized 420mAh battery lasts up to two days with regular use, up to 10 hours in training mode with the heart-rate sensor and GPS on, and up to three weeks in watch mode with the pedometer function on
- Fast-charging technology powers up the watch from zero to 100% in less than an hour
Pricing and Availability
HUAWEI WATCH 2 CLASSIC will be available in Titanium Grey at a MSRP of $369.99. It is available now in more than 600 Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com, as well as e-retailers Amazon (www.amazon.com), Newegg (www.newegg.com), B&H (www.bhphotovideo.com), Jet (www.jet.com) and Kohl's (www.kohls.com).
