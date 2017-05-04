Online retail giant gets first dibs on Huawei's latest wearable, two weeks ahead of other outlets.

More than two months after it first debuted at Mobile World Congress, the Huawei Watch 2 is now available to buy in the UK. Huawei's latest wearable is sports-focused, with a wealth of workout tracking features built atop Android Wear 2.0. And there's LTE option that'll allow you to stay connected to your notifications even when you leave your phone at home. It's built out of plastic, but that means it's a good deal slimmer and lighter than the rival LG Watch Sport, with similar internals.

In any case, Amazon UK is now stocking the Huawei Watch 2 in both WiFi/Bluetooth and LTE flavors — £329 for the base model, and a further £50 to add 4G. Amazon has first dibs on the Watch 2 for a couple of weeks, as other retailers won't be getting it until May 17.

And to sweeten the deal, Huawei's throwing in a pair of free pair of Plantronics wireless headphones with purchases via Amazon while stocks last.

Right now it appears only the black color option is available, and there's currently no sign of the metal and leather-clad Huawei Watch 2 Classic — when that model launches, it'll sell for £409.

