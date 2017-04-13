Sales up 36% from Mate 8, manufacturer says.

Huawei's big-screened Mate 9 was well received by critics, with overhauled software, a gigantic battery and a new dual-camera system. And it looks like the company's best "phablet" yet has apparently translated that into strong sales. Gizchina reports that at a Chinese press conference, Huawei noted that 5 million Mate 9s had been sold in the first four months of availability, up 36% from its predecessor, the Mate 8, during the same period the previous year.

It's not clear which models this covers, but it's likely Huawei's including numbers for the Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design, as well as the standard 5.9-inch model, in this total.

Huawei also provided an update on sales of the P9 series, released in spring 2016. The smaller device now stands at 12 million units sold, the first Huawei flagship to reach the 12 million mark. The figure is 152% higher than 2015's P8, and a significant gain on the 9 million figure reported around the time of the Mate 9 launch.

For its successor, the new Huawei P10, the company has reportedly set an initial target of 10 million, aiming to surpass that in the long term.

The new phone went on sale in the UK on March 31, with the smaller P10 being ranged across all major networks, and the larger P10 Plus being sold on all but second-largest operator O2.

