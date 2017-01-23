Saatchi Gallery upcoming exhibition will explore selfies as an art form.

Huawei has announced that it is teaming up with London's Saatchi Gallery to present an exhibition to explore the history of selfies. Called From Selfie to Self-Expression, the exhibition will run from March 31 to May 30, and will feature artwork from the old masters as well as contemporary artists:

Opening at the Saatchi Gallery on 31st March 2017, the show will be the world's first exhibition exploring the history of the selfie from the old masters to the present day, and will celebrate the truly creative potential of a form of expression often derided for its inanity.

The show will also highlight the emerging role of the smartphone as an artistic medium for self-expression commissioning ten exciting Young British Photographers to create new works using Huawei's newest dual lens smartphones co-engineered with Leica, as part of their artistic practice. Reprising the spirit and energy of the Young British Artist movement first launched 25 years ago; the works of these Young British Photographers will go on display in a gallery dedicated to world-class smartphone photography. In this gallery the focus will shift from Selfie to documenting the world around us as a contrasting form of Self-Expression.

From Selfie to Self-Expression will showcase key artworks, many of which feature interactive, digital and user-generated content, by artists as diverse as Kutluğ Ataman, Christopher Baker, Juno Calypso, Tracey Emin, Van Gogh, Mohau Modisakeng, Rembrandt, Cindy Sherman, Gavin Turk and Velazquez.