Last year's Huawei P9 was a breakthrough success for the Chinese manufacturer, with the 2016 flagship being picked up by all four major UK networks and major high street player Carphone Warehouse. This broad carrier coverage is set to continue with the P10, AC can confirm.

In an exclusive interview ahead of today's announcement, Bruce Lee, Huawei's Vice President of Handsets Product Line, revealed that all four operators will also range the P10, and that Carphone will also pick up the handset. Lee wouldn't comment on availability for the larger, higher-specced P10 Plus, but promised "some surprises, maybe" when that model arrives in the UK.

The Huawei P9 passed 10 million units sold by the end of 2016, and the fact that all the major networks are carrying its successor is an obvious indicator that they're happy with the performance of the P9. Huawei will face strong competition in a couple of months, with the expected arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S8, however a place on the store shelves of every major high street player is a good start.

