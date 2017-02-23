Huawei P10 gets shows off once again ahead of its official debut.

Huawei confirmed last month that it would launch the P10 at Mobile World Congress. We saw the device break cover earlier this month, which showed off the blue, gold, and green color options it will be available in, and today we're getting a look at the press renders of the Huawei P10 ahead of its official unveil.

The image shows off the Leica dual cameras at the back, as well as a power button coated in red and a home button up front. Current rumors suggest the Huawei P10 will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display, the HiSilicon Kirin 960, USB-C, 4GB of RAM as standard along with 32GB and 64GB storage options, and Huawei is rumored to launch a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei is also said to be working on a Huawei P10 Plus with a 5.5-inch dual curved display, which we'll likely see later this week.

Huawei is also teasing a new build of its operating system, dubbed EMUI 5.1. It's unclear what sort of improvements we'll see in the latest version of the OS, but it is likely that both the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be the first devices to run EMUI 5.1 out of the box.

Alongside the new handsets, Huawei will showcase a 360-degree camera, called the Honor VR Camera. The camera add-on is made in partnership with Insta360, and supports 3K videos and "seamless livestreaming." The camera connects over a phone's USB port, and you'll be able to control video and livestream settings through Insta360's app. There wasn't any mention of price, but with the camera set to be available globally, we're likely to hear more at Huawei's event.