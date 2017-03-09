In a bizarre change from previous flagships, there's no oleophobic coating on the P10's display.
The Huawei P10, like many of the company's phones, comes with a factory-fitted screen protector out of the box. That's great if you were already planning on covering up the phone's screen to guard against scratches and other damage, and many other Chinese manufacturers like OnePlus and Oppo do the same. But the screen protector itself is made of plastic film, and that's exactly what it feels like — nowhere near as nice as the glass beneath it. So for that reason, peeling off the screen protector is usually one of the first things we do when unboxing a new Huawei phone.
In the case of the Huawei P10, however, that's a very, very bad idea.
That's because there's no oleophobic coating on the actual display of the P10 — at least on the review devices we were given in Barcelona last week. An oleophobic coating may sound obscure and technical, but it's a staple feature of all but the cheapest smartphone screens. This nanocoating, usually applied to the glass during manufacturing, repels oils — like the kind on your face and fingers — and stops the display from looking like it's been used as a pizza slice after you've been tapping, swiping and calling.
Without an oleophobic coating, a phone's display quickly starts to look like... well, the image you see above, with copious oily smudges and a generally unpleasant in-hand feel.
Usually it's only the cheapest phones which forego the oleophobic coating.
To say this is a bizarre omission in such an expensive series of phones is an understatement. Usually it's only bargain-bin models that don't use oleophobic coatings on the display, in order to save on their bill of materials. A Huawei spokesperson wasn't able to provide any further clarity on the oleophobic issue, but instead offered the following statement:
Huawei remains focused on delivering high-quality devices to provide the best consumer experience. The P10 is the world's first smartphone with capacitive under-glass fingerprint sensor for seamless navigation. For screen protection, we have used premium materials such as Gorilla Glass 5 and include a screen protector as part of the integrated product.
In the meantime, if you plan on buying a Huawei P10 (or P10 Plus), plan on using it with the preinstalled screen protector, or with an aftermarket replacement when they become available.
Reader comments
Wow. Glad i don't want to buy one. That's terrible, if confirmed for launch devices. Hopefully it's a display omission.
I almost bought an honor 8 last week.
You should have, it's a great device. I've noticed no difference between it and other phones I've owned regarding fingerprint smudges.
You should. It's a fantastic device and there's definitely a oleophobic coating on that device.
I agree with gendo667.
No issues with that on the honor 8. I only have one on because all of my phones have one.
I second these guys, my Honor 8 is fab :)
Wow. Lots of honor fans. I had the p8 lite before and i really liked it. It was definitely a toss up between the honor 8 and the ZTE axon 7, which is what i ended up buying. Got it brand new for $359. Love the SD820 and the 4gb of RAM. The screen size and qud were the driving force in buying the axon.
Hows the battery life? Screen On Time? How long it last on 4G/LTE? The Axon 7 is in my next-phone-list.
The Axon 7 is a brilliant phone for the price. You are essentially getting 2016 "flagship" specs and performance at a mid-tier price. The construction quality is great. If you read CNET reviews, their biggest con is the weight, apparently. But it really isn't noticeably heavier than any other 5.5" phone I've used, and feels less cumbersome than my iPhone 7 plus. Battery life is adequate and forgiving since it has quickcharge 3.0. The biggest stand out for me is in the video quality, and the display is the excellent color depth. It looks really good. The SD 820 is definitely snappy and a noticeable upgrade from previous years devices. Also, 4gb of RAM is a great bonus. All in all the runtime is pretty good considering the specs and battery size, but if you're playing intensive video games like war robots or watching a lot of video, you will definitely notice the drain. With normal use it will get me through a full day 6am-9pm. The feel is good. It comes with a factory clear protective case to preserve the looks - it's a pretty phone. The fingerprint scanner is incredibly fast and accurate. My only complaint is with the small bezels (mostly just the top and bottom speaker), it feels a bit cramped when gaming. Other than that the screen feels condenses because the icons take up more space than I'd like, and the viewing resolution on browsers is a little cramped too, but I'm incredibly nit-picky. So... In short, it's powerful, good looking and will definitely impress you at the price range. I like it a lot.
I'll pile on, I own an Honor 8 and it's a fantastic device. I'm not a Huawei/Honor fanboy, I used to be all-in on LG's G series (prior to G5), the Honor 8 is just that good. Replace stock launcher, apply material design theme, install a few 3rd party apps and it's a near perfect phone.
Another fan here of the Honor 8. Fantastic device!
This is completely inexcusable. I hate screen protectors.
A colossal mistake. Oleophobic coatings are essential. The one on my Nexus 5 wore off in the centre of the display after two years and it drove me insane. The one on my current Galaxy S7 is beginning to wear off I suspect, judging by how easily it gathers prints these days. Natural wearing happens but to lack it in the first place is crazy for such an expensive phone.
"Huawei remains focused on delivering high-quality devices to provide the best consumer experience. The P10 is the world's first smartphone with capacitive under-glass fingerprint sensor" - Hang on... wasn't that the Mi5s?
I always use a tempered glass screen protector.
Hmm, guess they took a page from Sony's old playbook. My Xperia Z Ultra was the same way.
No problem, we don't get to buy that in the US
Well they did forget OIS on the P9...
I bought the Mate 9 - it's perfect ; screen is perfect gorilla glass 4 and barely any finger prints with a fantastic camera, great battery.
No buy!
This is pretty much a non-issue for me, especially since I always tend to buy tempered glass screen protectors for my phones.