Spec hounds and photographers, this is the P10 you'll want to buy.

The Huawei P10 looks like a promising new flagship for the Chinese firm, bringing the technology first seen in the Mate 9 to a smaller form factor, with a palette of unique colors and finishes. But if you want the very best Huawei has to offer in terms of specs, camera optics and storage capacity, the beefier P10 Plus is the one you'll want to buy.

The P10 Plus is based on the same Kirin 960 platform as the smaller, version, but ups the RAM to 6GB, and bumps the internal storage all the way up to 128GB, which is expandable even further via microSD. And you'll enjoy a larger, higher-resolution display as well, with the Plus packing a 5.5-inch panel with Quad UD (2560x1440) fidelity — backed up by a bigger 3,750mAh cell. The overall design is essentially identical to the regular P10, save for the difference in size, and while it isn't quite as easy to one-hand, the ergonomic design.

And yes, we'd be lying if we said the P10 Plus didn't bear at least a passing resemblance to the iPhone 7 Plus, with its characteristic antenna band patterns.

As we've already seen from the Porsche Design Mate 9, 6GB of RAM allows Huawei's EMUI software to keep a ton of apps in memory, ensuring you'll only rarely need to reload apps from scratch. On top of the low-level enhancements Huawei has made to EMUI 5.1, it's no surprise to see the P10 Plus offering beastly performance in apps and games.

But photography is where the P10 Plus really reaches above and beyond any previous Huawei phone. The core camera hardware is similar to the regular P10, which is to say it's basically the Mate 9's camera, with one crucial difference. Instead of using f/2.2 lenses for its 12-megapixel color sensor and 20-megapixel monochrome shooter, the P10 Plus boasts a brighter f/1.8 lens, meaning its low-light photo capabilities should be significantly improved. (That's what makes it a "Leica Camera 2.0 Pro Edition.")

The new 'Pro Edition' camera with f/1.8 lens is a big step up.

In our brief time with the P10 Plus so far, we've found it manages to retain more color detail with less chroma noise compared to the regular P10 and Mate 9. So signs are promising for Huawei to become really competitive in photography in the coming year. Expect further comparisons in our full review.

The Huawei P10 Plus will sell for €699 in Europe. In the UK, we're told it'll be ranged on Vodafone, EE, Three and Carphone Warehouse.

More: Huawei P10 hands-on from Mobile World Congress