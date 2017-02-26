The 5.1-inch Huawei P10 and 5.5-inch P10 Plus are officially official. Here's how the specs line up for Huawei's 2017 flagships.
Huawei's flagship phones for 2017 have arrived! The P10 and P10 Plus bring the technology behind the Mate 9 to a more manageable form factor, with some important upgrades to the Leica camera setup, bold new colors and finishes, and additional software tricks through EMUI 5.1.
|Category
|Huawei P10
|Huawei P10 Plus
|Size
|Height: 145.3 mm; Width: 69.3 mm; Depth: 6.98 mm
|Height: 153.5 mm; Width: 74.2 mm; Depth: 6.98 mm
|Colors
|Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery (Color availability varies by region)
|Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery (Color availability varies by region)
|Finishes
|High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast
|High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast
|Display
|5.1" FHD, 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|5.5" WQHD, 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|CPU
|Huawei Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.5 GHz A72+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53)
|Huawei Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.5 GHz A72+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53)
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB, 6GB
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|GPU
|Mali G71 Octa-Core
|Mali G71 Octa-Core
|OS
|Android 7.0, EMUI 5.1
|Android 7.0, EMUI 5.1
|Camera
|Front: 8MP, F/1.9
Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0, 20MP Monochrome & 12MP RGB, SUMMARIT-H F/2.2, OIS
|Front: 8MP AF, F/1.9
Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, 20MP Monochrome & 12MP RGB, SUMMILUX-H F/1.8, OIS
|Battery
|3,200mAh, Huawei SuperCharge
|3,750mAh, Huawei SuperCharge
Not much different than my honor 8
The honour 8 is perfect.
Android 7.0 without Google assistant.... Hmm!