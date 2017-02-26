The 5.1-inch Huawei P10 and 5.5-inch P10 Plus are officially official. Here's how the specs line up for Huawei's 2017 flagships.

Huawei's flagship phones for 2017 have arrived! The P10 and P10 Plus bring the technology behind the Mate 9 to a more manageable form factor, with some important upgrades to the Leica camera setup, bold new colors and finishes, and additional software tricks through EMUI 5.1.

Category Huawei P10 Huawei P10 Plus
Size Height: 145.3 mm; Width: 69.3 mm; Depth: 6.98 mm Height: 153.5 mm; Width: 74.2 mm; Depth: 6.98 mm
Colors Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery (Color availability varies by region) Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold, Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery (Color availability varies by region)
Finishes High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast
Display 5.1" FHD, 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 5.5" WQHD, 2.5D glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
CPU Huawei Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.5 GHz A72+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) Huawei Kirin 960 (64-bit), Octa-core (4 x 2.5 GHz A72+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53)
RAM 4GB 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB
GPU Mali G71 Octa-Core Mali G71 Octa-Core
OS Android 7.0, EMUI 5.1 Android 7.0, EMUI 5.1
Camera Front: 8MP, F/1.9
Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0, 20MP Monochrome & 12MP RGB, SUMMARIT-H F/2.2, OIS		 Front: 8MP AF, F/1.9
Rear: Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition, 20MP Monochrome & 12MP RGB, SUMMILUX-H F/1.8, OIS
Battery 3,200mAh, Huawei SuperCharge 3,750mAh, Huawei SuperCharge