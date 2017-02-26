The 5.1-inch Huawei P10 and 5.5-inch P10 Plus are officially official. Here's how the specs line up for Huawei's 2017 flagships.

Huawei's flagship phones for 2017 have arrived! The P10 and P10 Plus bring the technology behind the Mate 9 to a more manageable form factor, with some important upgrades to the Leica camera setup, bold new colors and finishes, and additional software tricks through EMUI 5.1.