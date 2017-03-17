Affordable version of Huawei's latest flagship will arrive on EE, Vodafone and at Carphone Warehouse.

Huawei has today expanded its P10 series with a new mid-priced model, the P10 Lite. Pre-orders kick off today at Vodafone, EE and Carphone Warehouse ahead of the March 31 street date.

The P10 Lite sports a double-sided glass design built around a metal frame, with a 5.2-inch 1080p display and Huawei's latest mid-range processor, the Kirin 658. (An octa-core chip that appears to be a higher-clocked version of the Kirin 655.) That's backed up by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD expandability. That's powered by a 3,000mAh internal battery with 9V/2A quick charging. Camera-wise, you're looking at a 12-megapixel (1.25-micron pixel) rear camera, likely the main camera from the Mate 9 and other handsets, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

All that'll set you back £299 outright. A quick glance at on-contract price reveals monthly prices starting at £28, with no upfront cost.

