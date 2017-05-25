The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will come to Canada just in time for the summer.

Huawei's P series will be sold at a North American carrier for the first time ever starting June 6, as Canadian providers are set to sell the P10 and P10 Plus.

The company's newest flagship phones do a lot of things right — and, unfortunately, one thing very wrong — but they stand up well to the competition from Samsung, LG and others. And with no HTC flagship launching in Canada this summer, the P10 and P10 Plus should stand in nicely.

The smaller P10 will be sold at Bell, Videotron, Fido and Rogers in black. Rogers, which has an excellent existing relationship with Huawei, will sell the P10 in both gold and black, and will exclusively stock the larger P10 Plus in black, with the blue variants of both phones coming out later this summer, again as Rogers exclusives.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus specs

Both phones are remarkably similar, with the P10 Plus notching a slightly bigger 5.5-inch QHD panel compared to the P10's 5.1-inch 1080p display, along with a larger 3,750mAh battery compared to the P10's 3,200mAh cell. The P10 Plus also has a slightly sharper f/1.8 lens, but in real world usage we found it to be nearly indistinguishable from the P10's f/2.2 lens except for in very dark scenes.

Pricing has not been determined just yet, but we'll know in the coming days.