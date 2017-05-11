New mid-ranger tipped for May 26 unveiling in China.

The Huawei Nova series landed in late 2016, bringing metal-clad designs, long battery life and dependable cameras to a price point below the premium Huawei P series. And although the Nova and Nova Plus haven't yet reached their first birthday, it appears successors may already be on their way.

GizChina highlights a teaser for the new Nova 2 phones, with the slogan "That's one small step for self-shooter, one giant leap for the value of the device" and a May 26 launch date. The poster also references the Nova 2 "series," so we should be in for a one-two punch of Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus devices, like last year.

The Nova 2 appears to have already passed through China's TENAA, where images from the certification body reveal a metal design based on the Huawei P10, complete with dual camera setup — a first for the Nova series.

Hardware specs remain a bit of a mystery, though it's been suggested the Nova 2 could be one of the first phones to debut Qualcomm's new mid-range champion, the Snapdragon 660. The original Nova phones were among the first to use the Snapdragon 625, another important mid-range milestone in terms of performance and battery life.

Pair that with Huawei's new, more palatable EMUI 5.1 interface, and you've got an intriguing little handset.

A Western launch for the Nova 2 series could also come earlier than expected. Huawei has scheduled a press conference for May 23 in Berlin for the launch of new "flagship" products, and given the close timing between that presser and the Chinese launch, we wouldn't bet against seeing the Nova 2 announced for Europe.