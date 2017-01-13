Prices for the 5.9-incher start at £31 per month.
Huawei's biggest and best phone yet, the Mate 9, arrives on store shelves in the UK today through Three. The carrier has Huawei's 5.9-inch flagship in space gray with 64GB of storage, with on-contract prices starting at £31 per month with a £99 upfront payment. (That'll get you the phone with a 1GB data allowance.)
At the other end of the spectrum, the Mate 9 is available on Three's All You Can Eat data plan for £56 per month with £29 upfront fee, which includes a 30GB tethering allowance. As usual, the carrier has a range of plans at the 1, 2, 4, 8, 12 and 30GB marks.
If you're after a Mate 9 without a contract, Three's also selling it on PAYG for £549.99 when you buy £10 of prepaid credit. That's not a bad option, since the Mate 9 on Three, like all the network's phones, is sold SIM-unlocked.
Why consider the Mate 9? Here's the verdict from our review:
The Huawei Mate 9 is great big phone in every sense of that term. It delivers the strong performance and epic battery life we've come to expect from the Mate series, in a slightly more compact form factor, with trailblazing internals. EMUI 5 is a big, meaningful upgrade, doing away with many of our pet hates from previous versions of Huawei's software layer.
Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 review
- Huawei Mate 9 specs
- Where to buy the Mate 9 in the U.S.
- Porsche Design Mate 9 unboxing
- All Huawei Mate 9 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Huawei Mate 9 now available on Three UK
I'd get it in a heartbeat, but I'm more concerned about the network rather than the phone as I have no experience with Three, can anyone advise if they are a good network to use?
@Chrishughes, get a payg sim and try out the coverage in your area and see how it shapes up.
Google is your friend
You can do the search
I've been lucky with Three, generally good connection speeds around Sw London of around 65mb on good days. I can use my data allowance abroad in loads of countries, though check your plan as they have different ones now.. When I phone them you have to be patient as it's in India which is fine but there is always a delay in when you talk to them and when they reply but I've found them to be helpful. When I had no signal or made a mistake in sending mms messages they refunded me.. There's always good stories and bad. Not as cheap as it used to be but check your postcode to their signal level.
I'm seriously thinking about picking one of these up