New 'Agate Red' and 'Topaz Blue' hues make the Mate 9 more colorful.
Huawei's Mate 9, now six months old, has stood the test of time well, continuing to rank among the best big-screened Android phones you can buy. Today the Chinese firm has launched two new Mate 9 colors in its home market — Agate Red and Topaz Blue. It's not unusual for Huawei to roll out new colors to refresh a product mid-cycle, and the push towards more vibrant hues echoes what we've seen from the P10, which has its own broad color palette.
The new colors join six existing options: Ceramic White, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown, Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black and Space Gray. And both are reportedly only available in the standard 4GB + 64GB configuration, not the higher-specced 6G + 128GB.
It's unclear whether the new colors might eventually expand their reach beyond China, however an upcoming Huawei press conference in Berlin, where we're expecting to see new Nova 2 phones would be a natural place to introduce the refreshed Mate 9 to a wider audience.
In China, sales of the new colors kick off this Sunday, May 14.
Reader comments
When will they give support for Verizon users? I really would like to test drive this phablet.
Bad news.. That's wishful thinking due to Verizon's strict policy and rigorous device testing practices. Especially with Verizon's CDMA network, you cannot expect any overseas device to work on Verizon.