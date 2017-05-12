New 'Agate Red' and 'Topaz Blue' hues make the Mate 9 more colorful.

Huawei's Mate 9, now six months old, has stood the test of time well, continuing to rank among the best big-screened Android phones you can buy. Today the Chinese firm has launched two new Mate 9 colors in its home market — Agate Red and Topaz Blue. It's not unusual for Huawei to roll out new colors to refresh a product mid-cycle, and the push towards more vibrant hues echoes what we've seen from the P10, which has its own broad color palette.

The new colors join six existing options: Ceramic White, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown, Moonlight Silver, Obsidian Black and Space Gray. And both are reportedly only available in the standard 4GB + 64GB configuration, not the higher-specced 6G + 128GB.

It's unclear whether the new colors might eventually expand their reach beyond China, however an upcoming Huawei press conference in Berlin, where we're expecting to see new Nova 2 phones would be a natural place to introduce the refreshed Mate 9 to a wider audience.

In China, sales of the new colors kick off this Sunday, May 14.