Huawei is keeping their promises, and adding even more!

Shortly after Google announced Daydream View and the Google Pixel that powers it, several manufacturers announced support for Daydream would be on the way eventually. Among those early to announce, Huawei made it clear Daydream would be a big part of their future plans.

Today the company is making good on that promise by announcing Daydream support for the Mate 9 Pro and Porsche DesignMate 9 will be available very soon! Unfortunately, that leaves out the regular 5.9-inch Mate 9, which, ironically, was announced to be coming to the U.S. this week.

Huawei Mate 9 specs

Huawei joins a short list of powerful phones all now able to take you into higher quality VR with the help of a Daydream View headset and Daydream controller. It was Google's hope that manufacturers would quickly move to support Daydream in order to create an ecosystem that closely mirrored their efforts with Cardboard VR. If Google can offer a single VR platform that works with many different Android phones, instead of just one manufacturer with a locked down ecosystem, Daydream has the potential to be the most significant VR platform available in a very short time.

We'll have more details for Daydream on the Mate 9 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 9 soon!