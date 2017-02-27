Here's when you'll be able to buy HTC Vive's latest accessories.

HTC announced two new accessories for the Vive last month at CES, and today at Mobile World Congress the company is revealing pricing and availability information. The Vive Tracker — which lets you turn real-world objects into VR peripherals — will be up for sale for developers starting March 27 for $99, with a consumer version coming later this year. HTC has also detailed new financing options for customers looking to pick up the VR headset.

The Vive Tracker lets developers turn objects like a baseball bat or motion control gloves into VR controllers, relying on motion tracking to accurately map the object's movements in virtual reality. The tracker also allows you to create mixed reality videos by attaching a camera to it. HTC will showcase expanded tracking capabilities this week at MWC and GDC in San Francisco.

Here's how HTC's Vive Tracker works

Meanwhile, HTC has also mentioned that the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap will go up for pre-order starting May 2 for $99, with deliveries set to kick off sometime in June. The accessory provides integrated headphones, offering a sturdier strap and an adjustable dial at the back.

Finally, those purchasing the Vive from Vive.com in North America and JD.com in China are now eligible for new financing options:

North America:

0% Financing for 6 months for a total monthly cost of $138.00 (plus tax and shipping)

0% Financing for 12 months for a total monthly cost of $66.58 (plus tax and shipping)

7.99% Financing for 24 months for a total monthly cost of $40.13 (plus tax and shipping)

China:

0% Financing for 3 months for a total monthly cost of ¥2,296 (tax and shipping included)

0% Financing for 6 months for a total monthly cost of ¥1,148 (tax and shipping included)

0% Financing for 12 months for a total monthly cost of ¥574 (tax and shipping included)

HTC has said that it will roll out similar options in European markets shortly.