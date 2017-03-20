HTC's limited edition U Ultra picks up 128GB storage and a sapphire-coated display for an additional $150.

HTC Taiwan said last week that it would share an "unexpected surprise" on March 20, and like the company's recent launches, the reveal itself was rather underwhelming. Instead of a successor to the HTC 10, we're being treated to a limited edition variant of the HTC U Ultra with 128GB internal memory and a sapphire screen, a product HTC referenced back in January.

The limited edition model is now up for pre-order in Taiwan in all four color options for the equivalent of $945 (NT$28,900), a $150 premium over the standard 64GB variant. Customers pre-ordering the 128GB U Ultra will also receive a $100 bundle that includes a leather flip case, a key ring, and a Quick Charge 3.0 power bank.

HTC hasn't shared additional details, but it is likely the limited edition variant of the U Ultra is exclusive to Taiwan.