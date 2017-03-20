HTC's limited edition U Ultra picks up 128GB storage and a sapphire-coated display for an additional $150.
HTC Taiwan said last week that it would share an "unexpected surprise" on March 20, and like the company's recent launches, the reveal itself was rather underwhelming. Instead of a successor to the HTC 10, we're being treated to a limited edition variant of the HTC U Ultra with 128GB internal memory and a sapphire screen, a product HTC referenced back in January.
The limited edition model is now up for pre-order in Taiwan in all four color options for the equivalent of $945 (NT$28,900), a $150 premium over the standard 64GB variant. Customers pre-ordering the 128GB U Ultra will also receive a $100 bundle that includes a leather flip case, a key ring, and a Quick Charge 3.0 power bank.
HTC hasn't shared additional details, but it is likely the limited edition variant of the U Ultra is exclusive to Taiwan.
Reader comments
HTC did another eff up. Take that pretty glass away and you have a 2016 HTC phone. I don't know why or how they keep serving us **** on a platter year after year.
The real surprise here will be if anyone bought it.
Or even cared.
It's one thing to know you are hurting. We've known this for years. I can even forgive them for having last year's soc. The rest of this cluster F is all on them.
Bad enough the U is an utter dud. You'd think they'd change gears and push the 11 out quicker to stem the losses. No not these idiots, they're big surprise is hey look a new glass and more memory for an even more ridiculous price.
This whole thing would be laughable if it wasn't soo pathetic. Please someone put a bullet in this company and put it out of both theirs and ours misery.
The U stands for "Unreal". Because no one can figure out what HTC is doing.
You can't make this up
What...why? What's the justification for their phones being so expensive?
I don't think there is one. Lol maybe trying to make up for lost sales by upping the price, and not cost, of their phones?
I mean...I like HTC; they are what got me seriously into Android phones. But this? For me, this is a bit much.
HTC has no idea what they are doing anymore.
HTC is a ******* joke and those who actually buy either version of this smartphone are fools
Man I love my HTC 10, probably more than any other phone I've had. But I don't I'll get another HTC because I just can't see them being around for much longer. Also I can't afford a second mortgage for their phones.
I wonder what htc is thinking when they release **** like this
A more expensive sapphire version of an already expensive phone that nobody wants. Yikes.
Yep, this is boring. Lol
The chief complaint about the U Ultra is the ridiculous price for what compromises it has.
What's HTC's response? Release a version that's even more expensive.
Ugh
Nobody balks at Pixel, gs7, and iPhones for their ridiculously over priced phones, but HTC ...
There's no reason other pure greed that those phones are at those prices.
Well, each of those phones has a unique selling point that justifies the MSRP.
The Pixel has fast Android updates, the Galaxy S7 packs in every bell-and-whistle and the iPhone prides itself on long software support and customer service.
The U Ultra has none of those.
How about focusing on making more Pixel phones. A phone that is currently still out of stock six months after it's release. A phone that people actually want to buy.
ha ha ha ha ha. I like HTC overall, but it's getting to the point where they are starting to amuse me with how completely out of touch they are with the market. They release a phone that's an absolute rip off, and then their big surprise is the same phone, for a lot more money, and "upgrades" that no one really cared much about. At least not compared to the actual weaknesses of this device. HTC is like the Michael Scott from the Office tv show of the smartphone world.