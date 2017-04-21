The new name signifies HTC's strategy for streamlining its mobile branding.
We've already seen what HTC's latest flagship will look like, and today we learn its name — the HTC U 11. This info comes from Evan Blass of VentureBeat who spoke with an individual briefed on the company's plans who also confirmed that the new device will be available in five different color options.
Previously known to the world as the HTC Ocean, the new name seems to signifies a shift in HTC's strategy for branding its mobile devices — the number obviously denotes that this is a follow-up to last year's flagship, the HTC 10, while adding the "U" brings the phone's branding in line with the latest phones released by HTC — The Taiwanese company has already released two phones this year, the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play in 2017.
While we're sure to hear more leaks in the coming weeks before its May 16 launch event, we do know a fair bit about this new phone already. In terms of specs, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch QHD display powered by Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM, a 12MP camera, 3000mAh of battery life and probably no 3.5mm headphone jack — pretty standard stuff. But what might set the HTC U 11 apart from the rest of the pack is a unique feature that HTC seems quite excited about: a touch-sensitive frame that will allow you to squeeze the sides of your phone to perform specific actions such as launching an app or snapping a photo.
We'll have to wait until we're hands-on to see how well that feature jibes with everyday use, but we want to know what do you think of the HTC U 11. Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
HTC U DEAD
Iam sorry but 3000mah battery. Why does HTC always place small batteries in their phones
How is it smaller than the S8 battery?
Ok smaller than G6 and many other phones. 5.5 inches with bezels is probably the same size as Pixel XL which has much bigger battery. Granted battery size is not always the measure of battery life but having higher capacity will definitely help.
Hmm now that I have the the s8+ in my hands, these almost non existing bezels are the future. HTC still behind like always.
yes. because the s8+ was the first phone with small bezels. /s This will be the next feature all you sung turds mock, until every device uses it.
The front facing fingerprint scanner has to go somewhere, and the top bezel keeps it symmetrical.
I'm excited to hear about the phone, and the touch thing could be neat... but I'm wary of the price.
Damn Jerry, get out of my head. That song popped into my head the first time I heard about this squeeze sensitive frame.
Because you have excellent taste in both Android devices and musical entertainment :)
Jerry, you said it all.
Not quite. But I can't find a song that says "Mama's got a squeezebox and HTC U thing has no headphone jack" so this will have to do :P
if thats the device, it looks identical to the 10...
thats not the device.
HTC, please succeed. You keep making almost great phones and teeter on the verge of bankruptcy. I really want you to do well, but I'm afraid this will be another also ran phone and you'll hit a home run with the Pixel 2.
No headphone jack = DOA
I want HTC to do well. I have a soft spot for them. My first ever smartphone was the Thunderbolt. Despite everyone's bad memories of the Thunderbolt, I loved it. It was beautiful and beastly. And when I got 4g LTE before everyone else, it was amazing. Then I got the Droid DNA, which was an incredible phone. The M8 was next, and was sleek with its all metal frame and new version of Sense (which is the best skin for Android out there). You have to give credit where credit is due. If you've never owned a HTC phone, you really don't know what they are all about.
"signifies a shift in HTC's strategy..."
This would be more meaningful to me if it didn't seem like HTC changes its strategy every other week.
They are going to make me do an impulse buy and regret 😂
Hopefully they learned from the mistakes they made with the U Ultra. If not, then what's the point of the U 11?