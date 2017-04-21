The new name signifies HTC's strategy for streamlining its mobile branding.

We've already seen what HTC's latest flagship will look like, and today we learn its name — the HTC U 11. This info comes from Evan Blass of VentureBeat who spoke with an individual briefed on the company's plans who also confirmed that the new device will be available in five different color options.

Previously known to the world as the HTC Ocean, the new name seems to signifies a shift in HTC's strategy for branding its mobile devices — the number obviously denotes that this is a follow-up to last year's flagship, the HTC 10, while adding the "U" brings the phone's branding in line with the latest phones released by HTC — The Taiwanese company has already released two phones this year, the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play in 2017.

While we're sure to hear more leaks in the coming weeks before its May 16 launch event, we do know a fair bit about this new phone already. In terms of specs, the phone will sport a 5.5-inch QHD display powered by Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM, a 12MP camera, 3000mAh of battery life and probably no 3.5mm headphone jack — pretty standard stuff. But what might set the HTC U 11 apart from the rest of the pack is a unique feature that HTC seems quite excited about: a touch-sensitive frame that will allow you to squeeze the sides of your phone to perform specific actions such as launching an app or snapping a photo.

We'll have to wait until we're hands-on to see how well that feature jibes with everyday use, but we want to know what do you think of the HTC U 11. Let us know in the comments below!