The first big smartphone launch of the year is already here.

CES 2017 has come and gone, and now we're shifting right away into the early-2017 release season. HTC is the first to kick things off with an announcement set for January 12 at 3:00 a.m. ET — and if you're wondering about the funny timing, it's to coordinate with an actual launch in the evening in Taiwan. No matter what someone's waking up at a weird hour to follow along.

Based on the teaser video accompanying the announcement, HTC's latest device release is all about you (well, "U" but whatever) — and it cleverly shows off that the U is simply the HTC logo's "C" ... clever.

It is all about U. Join us live 12 Jan 2017 (3AM EST/12AM PST) #BrilliantU https://t.co/JnC81xU7AV pic.twitter.com/4c65hmnPfb — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) January 10, 2017

So what could we be seeing? Well the best bet is a smartphone, or perhaps more than one. Rumors have swirled (though been light on information) of a phone code-named "Ocean" coming out early in the year, and this event would surely coincide with that. That being said, it's a bit early in the year to unveil a true successor to the HTC 10 — we'd expect that closer to the MWC time frame.

If you want to find out, join HTC's livestream of its event on Thursday at htc.com — and hopefully you don't have to wake up too early to do so.