HTC's oversized phablet took two months from pre-order to shipment, but it's here. Is it worth buying?
HTC waited until a few days after CES this year to announce the enormous, shiny U Ultra, but since that January day we haven't heard much about it. Now, the device is finally shipping to Americans who pre-ordered the 5.7-inch flagship for $749 when it first went up for pre-order.
Now, we know that this likely isn't HTC's only flagship for 2017 — we're expecting a true successor to the HTC 10 sometime in April or May — but the U Ultra's existence feels like it needs to be justified. It's a big, shiny combination of metal and glass, and though it cranks the specs to 11, it lacks mainstay features like waterproofing, wireless charging, a big battery, and a headphone jack. Our friend MrMobile said it best:
If you're going to spend that much money in 2017, you may as well drop an extra Jackson and get a Pixel XL.
What you get in its place is capital P phablet with what appears to be a great camera, a beautiful SuperLCD display, sufficient power to appease most hardware enthusiasts, and that love-it-or-hate-it shiny exterior. Oh, and a second screen lifted straight from LG's V series.
At $749, with compatibility in the U.S. for just AT&T and T-Mobile, the U Ultra is going up against some serious competition, and even though it's shipping over a month before the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, we wonder how much impact it's going to have overall. We'll have our full review in the coming days, though, so stay tuned for Andrew's thoughts on the phone.
Reader comments
HTC's big, shiny U Ultra is finally shipping
Last year's specs at this year's price
Not even last year specs. Last year specs had waterproof, wireless charging and a big battery. Damn HTC ruining everything.
I don't see the point of this phone. It seems as if this phone should have came out last year when the Note 7 was released.
HUGE fail from htc. I don't understand this company. I used to be a fan. Still rocking my M8...
Looks nice but not sure how anyone can justify buying this over G6 or S8. Even if you like HTC just wait for the HTC 10 successor that's coming little later.
There really aren't many unless you have suffered from LG's bootloops and is now terrified of anything LG makes and hate TouchWiz.
The V20 has been going strong with no signs of any bootloop issues so I think LG finally got that right. TouchWiz can be mainly avoided by using a different laucher. Really, there are plenty of options. Even Huawai, Asus, OnePlus, just to name a few, all make great options as well.
I really want to like what HTC does but it almost seems like they are purposely ruining their company with phones like this and the Bolt.
I don't understand why this article is here... The 6 people who pre-ordered this phone clearly don't read articles on informational websites like this.
And if you don't like Samsung and LG? They both might be bringing terrible audio here to the states.
There are PLENTY of other options out there... and if you want these same specs... you can get better for 1/4 the price from last year...
Not at that price, especially when newer phones are coming.
Honestly, the Pixel XL looks more appealing compared to this.
This is the strangest decision HTC has ever made. This phone while nice, is just so fringe. Who is their desired customer?
I guess I will be the only on this site to order the U Ultra.
HTC hahahahaha. That price is FUN-E
The only reason "we haven't heard much about it" is because Android Central chose not to say much about it. I'm sure if you had contacted HTC and asked for a review device, they would have obliged. So question: why didn't you do that?
As for getting the Pixel XL...why? The bezels on that phone are Fugly, as is that odd glass half-back. From what I have read, people that have used the Ultra claim the audio is better than the Pixel, the screen is better and the camera is comparable to the 10's (which was very good). Plus, aside from Google, I can think of no company that brings Android updates to their devices faster than HTC.
So, again, why did Android Central choose to ignore this phone?
Because this should've been released early last year that's why it was ignored. At that price point compared to other offerings you can get better.
There's a few points missing.
The audio may be better on the Ultra, but there is no headphone jack, and from what I've read in the forums, HTC chose to use a proprietary standard, and because of that, folks have no success in getting their USB-C to 3.5mm adapters to work with the U.
That's actually a downgrade from the 10, where you can just plug in any pair of headphones and you're still getting great audio. This is actually an extremely silly move and I have no idea who at HTC thought this was a good idea.
Some mashup of an HTC, LG and Samsung design.
Its like a non edge display S7. Lol. But probably not as good... Actually a solid looking phone. We'll see how they can ruin the camera.
Well, according to Fisher, it's alright.
First thought is, you say oversized but yet, there is no mention of that word when you talk about a 6.2 inch shitdung S8+. Second thought is, oh great, Andrew will be reviewing the U Ultra? The Shitdung fanboy. You couldn't have gone with *ANYONE* else? Anyone? Oh well, I don't come to this site for a phone recommendation anyways.
#thesheephavespoken
My thoughts exactly. Anything Sammy does is OK. Anyone else, is just wrong. Hopefully Mr Martonik can give this an honest review. As for everyone talking about the SD 821 being a year old SoC, you're about as bad as Donald Trump. Shame on you...