HTC continues to be ignorant of the Indian market.

HTC doesn't have a great track record in India. The Taiwanese manufacturer rolled out the MediaTek Helio X10-powered One M9+ in lieu of the standard One M9 in 2015, charging ₹52,500 ($785) for it. The QHD display backed by an inefficient processor led to the phone lagging in everyday usage, and the high price drove customers to the Galaxy S6.

Last year, the brand announced that it would bring the Snapdragon 652 variant of the HTC 10, the HTC 10 Lifestyle, and not the Snapdragon 820 model. The company thankfully changed course and introduced the HTC 10 in the country, and while the handset itself turned out to be one of the better phones of 2016, a lack of advertising killed HTC's prospects in the market.

Continuing the tradition of ill-advised product launches, HTC is now offering the HTC 10 Evo — the international variant of the HTC Bolt that made its debut last November. The phone runs Nougat out of the box and features a 5.5-inch QHD display along with 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, microSD slot, 16MP camera with image stabilization, 8MP front shooter, and a 3200mAh battery.

The problem lies in the processor of choice, with HTC offering the two-year-old Snapdragon 810. The octa-core SoC was notorious for thermal issues back when it launched in 2015, which led to LG sticking with the hexa-core Snapdragon 808 in the LG G4 and Samsung ditching the SoC entirely on the Galaxy S6, instead relying on its in-house Exynos 7420 chip. Lest you forget, there's no 3.5mm jack on the HTC 10 Evo.

For its part, HTC seems to have optimized the SoC to ensure that there aren't any overheating issues, but with the HTC 10 Evo priced at ₹48,990 ($730), there really isn't a tangible reason why anyone would consider shelling out that much for a phone that's running an outdated processor at launch.

A better move would have been to launch the newer HTC U Ultra in India. However, HTC has said that the phone will be limited to select markets, and going by the brand's product history in India, we'll get the sub-par HTC U Play instead.