HTC's 2017 flagship boasts top-tier internals.
With the arrival of the HTC U11, the Taiwanese company kicks its new "U" brand into high gear, with a true 2017 flagship featuring suitably advanced internals. The short story: Snapdragon 835 — the first phone to use this chip across all regions — 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, 3,000mAh battery, new 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 camera with upgraded HDR, and of course HTC's squeezy Edge Sense feature. Check out the longer version down below.
Behold, the HTC U11 spec sheet!
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1, HTC Sense
|Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Network
|4G LTE Cat. 16
|RAM
|4 / 6GB
|Storage
|64 / 128GB UFS + microSD
|Dual SIM
|Some regions. Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
|Display
|5.5-inch Quad HD SuperLCD 5
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Back Panel
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Main Camera
|12MP, 1.4μm pixels, f/1.7 lens, OIS, EIS
UltraPixel 3, UltraSpeed AF, HDR Boost
|Front Camera
|16MP, f/2.0 with UltraPixel mode
|Water/Dust Resistance
|IP67
|Battery
|3,000mAh, Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0
|Audio
|HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
|Colors
|Ice white, brilliant black, sapphire blue, solar red, amazing silver
Reader comments
Looks pretty much in line with other flagships.
Battery size isn't *that* impressive in relation to the device's overall footprint, but the 835 should help with efficiency, so battery life should be solid.
Samsung's S8 has the same battery size, but a much more energy efficient display. HTC has the lighter software. It's a toss up regarding which phone would fare better with battery life.
As I mentioned in another article, both should be roughly similar overall.
Seems that HTC is infatuated with the 3000 mAh battery for all of its flagships. I know Samsung did it with the S8 but it seems like this could have been there opportunity to shine.
From a logistics point of view, it provides cost savings and simplicity of inventory management.
The lack of 3.5mm jack is going to ruffle more than a few feathers.