HTC's 2017 flagship boasts top-tier internals.

With the arrival of the HTC U11, the Taiwanese company kicks its new "U" brand into high gear, with a true 2017 flagship featuring suitably advanced internals. The short story: Snapdragon 835 — the first phone to use this chip across all regions — 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, 3,000mAh battery, new 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 camera with upgraded HDR, and of course HTC's squeezy Edge Sense feature. Check out the longer version down below.

Behold, the HTC U11 spec sheet!