HTC's 2017 flagship boasts top-tier internals.

With the arrival of the HTC U11, the Taiwanese company kicks its new "U" brand into high gear, with a true 2017 flagship featuring suitably advanced internals. The short story: Snapdragon 835 — the first phone to use this chip across all regions — 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, 3,000mAh battery, new 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 camera with upgraded HDR, and of course HTC's squeezy Edge Sense feature. Check out the longer version down below.

Behold, the HTC U11 spec sheet!

Category Specification
Operating System Android 7.1.1, HTC Sense
Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Network 4G LTE Cat. 16
RAM 4 / 6GB
Storage 64 / 128GB UFS + microSD
Dual SIM Some regions. Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
Display 5.5-inch Quad HD SuperLCD 5
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Back Panel Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Main Camera 12MP, 1.4μm pixels, f/1.7 lens, OIS, EIS
UltraPixel 3, UltraSpeed AF, HDR Boost
Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 with UltraPixel mode
Water/Dust Resistance IP67
Battery 3,000mAh, Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0
Audio HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
Colors Ice white, brilliant black, sapphire blue, solar red, amazing silver

HTC U11