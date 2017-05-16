HTC's 2017 flagship will be available unlocked in the U.S., and sold exclusively via launch carrier partner Sprint in the U.S.

HTC has hosted a special event in Taipei, Taiwan to officially unveil the new flagship phone for its 20th anniversary year: the HTC U11. The U11 follows in the footsteps of the U Ultra and U Play, released earlier in the year, with a refined version of that phone's "liquid glass" design — while introducing a pressure-sensitive, squeezable metal trim as part of the new Edge Sense feature.

It also boasts suitably high-end specs — the U11 is a 5.5-incher with a Quad HD SuperLCD 5 display, and it's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chip, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the U.S. and UK (some other regions will also carry a 6GB/128GB model). As is becoming increasingly standard for flagship phones, the HTC U11 is water and dust resistant, rated IP67. And the company has upgraded its 12-megapixel shooter — now dubbed an "UltraPixel 3" camera — with faster autofocus and an f/1.7 lens, and enhanced HDR capabilities thanks to the always-on HDR Boost feature.

Squeeze to start the camera, take a photo, open Assistant or launch your favorite app.

Edge Sense is the big new hardware feature HTC is focusing on with this phone, turning the entire outer frame itself into a programmable shortcut area. Squeezing the phone — either with a short or long grip — can launch the camera, Google Assistant, the camera, or any app. Many of HTC's own apps have Edge Sense capabilities built in, and an add-on app launching shortly after the U11 goes on sale will allow you to map certain features of third-party apps to a short or long squeeze too, without the developer needing to update it.

Speaking of Assistants, the U11 will launch with Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa will be made available via a Play Store software update in the weeks following release. HTC says it's working to bring more AI assistants to the phone, and that they'll be treated as equals, with the same access to wake-up voice commands and Edge Sense's capabilities. In China, Baidu's DuerOS will provide Assistant functionality relevant to that market on the HTC U11.

Like the HTC Bolt and U Ultra, the U11 also abandons the 3.5mm headphone jack, and instead comes bundled with a pair of HTC USonic USB-C earphones, which have now been upgraded to include active noise cancellation. And elsewhere, HTC's BoomSound Hi-Fi system has been enhanced to bring volume in line with the company's older front-facing BoomSound speakers, thanks to the entire body of the phone acting as a resonant chamber.

The HTC U11 will go on sale later in May, starting in select markets next week. The unlocked HTC U11 will sell for $649 in the U.S., and it'll also be available on Sprint, the exclusive carrier launch partner. In the UK, it's £649 SIM-free from Amazon, Very.co.uk, Argos, and will also be available at Carphone Warehouse, EE and O2. More regional carrier announcements should start popping up in the days ahead.

