By now you've seen the HTC U11 hands-on treatment: the smudge-prone but beautiful backplate; the conventional face; the interface that reacts to a squeeze as well as a swipe. But thanks to some canceled flights and some overzealous NYC security guards (long story) I got to spend a little longer with the HTC U11 than I might have, and as a result I was able to produce a slightly more in-depth hands-on than would otherwise be possible. That's thanks to Android Central, whose HTC U11 review unit I took for a spin around Mountain View during Google I/O, so be sure to give Android Central's HTC U11 Preview a look once you're through watching MrMobile's hands-on ... and stay tuned for much more coverage on the smartphone you can squeeze in the weeks ahead!
I feel like the comment that "squeezing your phone to take photos will result in a lot of blurry photos" is a little unfair. It looks like you set the squeeze sensitivity way too low, and are really squeezing the crap out of the phone. If you were to set the sensitivity a little higher, you wouldn't be having to squeeze nearly as hard to trigger it. Of course, you don't want it to be so low that you are getting it to register unintentionally. But find a happy medium and it should be fine.