Five or six years ago, HTC was a titan of the smartphone world. But the past half-decade hasn't been kind to the Taiwanese company. It's lost money, market share and several high-profile designers and executives.
Nevertheless, HTC's still here, and still making pretty good phones, both under its own brand name and for Google under the Pixel contract. The latest high-ender to come out of HTC is this, the U Ultra.
So does HTC still have some of its old magic left? Or, at US$750, is it asking too much for too little? Let's find out — this is our review of the HTC U Ultra. It's the first phablet-sized HTC flagship in more than three years, and while it's a big, bezelly beast, it also packs an impressive glass-backed design, and internals upgraded from last year's HTC 10. Check out our video to find out if that's enough to compete with the coming onslaught from Samsung and LG.
Reader comments
That is one crappy phone
Alex,
Nice vid and eval of the phone. I'm looking for a new phone and thought this phone would be it but I'm not impressed with it due to price and other issues that are important to meet.
Asking too much for too little sounds this phone up nicely sadly.
Seems like it's a hard device to get excited about if you're not a HTC fan...
Alex your video reviews get better and better. One of the best out here.