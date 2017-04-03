Five or six years ago, HTC was a titan of the smartphone world. But the past half-decade hasn't been kind to the Taiwanese company. It's lost money, market share and several high-profile designers and executives.

Nevertheless, HTC's still here, and still making pretty good phones, both under its own brand name and for Google under the Pixel contract. The latest high-ender to come out of HTC is this, the U Ultra.

So does HTC still have some of its old magic left? Or, at US$750, is it asking too much for too little? Let's find out — this is our review of the HTC U Ultra. It's the first phablet-sized HTC flagship in more than three years, and while it's a big, bezelly beast, it also packs an impressive glass-backed design, and internals upgraded from last year's HTC 10. Check out our video to find out if that's enough to compete with the coming onslaught from Samsung and LG.