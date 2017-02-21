For years, the name HTC was synonymous with solid smartphones. If you bought a high-end HTC, you knew you were getting a classy metal chassis, slick and sporty software, and better audio than any other smartphone. But the company's reward for all that quiet consistency was a customer base that slowly evaporated as its competitors cleaned up. So last year it shook things up a little with the well-received HTC 10. And this year, everything's different — except the price tag. I'm MrMobile, and this is the HTC U Review.
HTC U Ultra Video Review
It seems like it's a nice phone but if that price point comes to pass, it was nice knowing you HTC...
Great review!
On the Android skins I think besides stock(pixel) HTC has the best OEM skin around however HTC needs to fire whoever is in charge of design while the phone is beautiful who ever decides to cut corners needs to be let go.
Oh yikes, a wide majority of people use the headphone jack, following Apple is dead end on that one, no buy from me.
I'm in on the U Ultra. Ordered the blue a few days back.