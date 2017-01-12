You should know every last spec you're getting in a new phone.

HTC's U Ultra is a big phone, with plenty of specs under its beautiful glass exterior. When it comes to what you expect from a high-end phone, you get it here: Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5.7-inch QHD display covered by Gorilla Glass 5 and a top-end camera with big pixels and a fast aperture. It's all here, and more, in the full HTC U Ultra spec sheet.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
HTC Sense
Display 5.7-inch Super LCD 5, 2560x1440
2-inch secondary, 160x1040
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Snapdragon 821 quad-core, 2.15GHz
Storage 64/128GB
Expandable microSD card
RAM 4GB
Rear Camera 12MP UltraPixel 2, 1.55-micron pixel, f/.1.8, OIS
PDAF, Laser AF, dual-tone flash
4K video with 3D audio
Slow motion 720p at 120fps
hi-res audio
Front Camera 16MP, BSI
UltraPixel mode, 1080p video
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 3.0
Battery 3000 mAh
Non-removable
Connectivity USB 3.1 Gen 1, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Water resistance No
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 162.41 x 79.79 x 7.99 mm
Weight 170g
Colors black, blue, pink, white

