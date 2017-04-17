HTC's first global flagship with water resistance.
HTC's next flagship phone will follow in the footsteps of last year's Bolt in a couple of significant areas. According to seasoned HTC tipster @LlabTooFeR on Twitter, the phone will carry an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, while also doing away with the 3.5mm headphone jack.
IP57 means dust particles can't enter the phone in a way that affects normal operation, and it's water resistant in up to one meter of water at normal pressure for 30 minutes. It's not quite as hardy as the Galaxy S8, which is good for up to 1.5 meters according to Samsung's spec. However either should be fine out in the rain, or after a quick dunk in the bath.
More: Rugged phone ratings: Everything you need to know
The #donglelife will continue with HTC's 2017 flagship.
The lack of a headphone jack isn't too surprising, given that both the Bolt and the U Ultra have passed on this feature. Expect HTC to talk up its own USonic USB-C earbuds once again around announcement time. (Hopefully, unlike the U Ultra, there'll actually be a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box this time.)
Today's mini-leak also says there'll be both single and dual-SIM versions of the phone, which is to be expected for a device that'll be widely ranged around the world.
We got our first look at the HTC U in the flesh over the weekend, courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass, whose leaked photos show a device resembling the front of an HTC 10 and the back of a U Play. The phone is rumored to pack a 5.5-inch display, the latest Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm and 4GB of RAM when it's announced in the coming weeks.
Reader comments
HTC U rumored to ditch headphone jack, pick up IP57 water resistance
Meh............
Dissapointing. Instead of improving htc 10 in right direction htc will give us water resistant smaller Ultra. In time where all relevant competition kept and improved sound on 3.5, htc removed user friendly feature and offers htc dongle prison with lower quality sound than htc 10. How wise is that? HTC under Wang and Chang has no chance of surviving. Company is not the problem, those who lead it are.
None of those things did HTC any good when they had them initially. Likewise, adding water resistance or wireless charging or invisible bezels will do nothing for them either (See Droid DNA - wireless charging, HTC Butterfly 2/Desire Eye - water resistance, etc.)
Long time HTC fan. Think I'll stick with my M8. Haven't seen anything for agrees that make me want to upgrade. Shove your water resistance crap, give me a headphone jack, and front facing speakers.
Looking forward to a new Pixel
I am in the same situation but since my M8 top speaker is distorting the sound when at near max volume (and cant be fixed) I am thinking about upgrading to the 10, now that is costs 450€... Have you though about doing the same?
Cheers
Htc 10 for 450 is an excellent buy and still best allaround phone htc ever made. I own it and i love it. Hope for soon move from 7.0 which is disastrous for all phones.
Why do you say that? Many bugs?
Also, if you don't mind, I'm coming from the M8, do you think I'll miss the stereo front speakers? Is the screen of the 10 bad in terms of brightness for outdoor use?
Cheers
I have the 10 (and had the m8 and m9 before hand) and i agree it's the best they've made. I have zero problems with the 7.0 upgrade. No bugs or anything that I've experienced, super fluid and fast still. I find the screen to be great outdoors, although the auto can be a bit off sometimes (can lag, and change to super dark randomly)
So they decided to kill off the last thing that people loved about HTC phones and added a nice lifestyle feature (that's not even IP68) in exchange.
Sorry HTC. If this is yet another wildly expensive device with too many compromises, it will flop.
I seriously don't get who at HTC thought that killing the headphone jack was a good idea and why. There's a reason why the other Android OEMs haven't started to do so and rumor has it that the next Moto Z will bring it back.
What's the reason? USonic? If it is the same stupid proprietary implementation on the Bolt and U Ultra, then HTC seriously needs to go back to the drawing board and create a new clean slate. Or rather, take an HTC 10 and improve on that.
Here's the thing, whether they retained the headphone jack or not, or whatever else people think they're doing wrong, the device will flop. The only thing they'll manage is improving the score awarded by tech reviewers, and have fewer condemning comments in HTC articles.
Well, I presume HTC would rather have a phone that doesn't sell well but gets rave reviews than have a phone that doesn't sell well and is panned by everyone and their mother.
The end result is the same. The device will flop. The 10 was rated favorably and was their best effort to date. Yet that did nothing for them, so they accomplished failure in the end.
Well, if the company is dying, they might as well release something great so that if they go under, people will at least remember them for making truly great stuff.
With this? If HTC dies, we'll probably remember them for releasing solid but horrifically overpriced devices with too many compromises to justify it, even if it had some great hits.
This company can't just learn some lessons huh? I guess the HTC One M9 will definitely be my last phone from them
No headphone jack sucks since it's harder to charge and listen to music at the same time. At this point it doesn't matter. HTC could include the headphone jack, bring back the original BoomSound config, 5000 mAh battery, etc. and ppl would still rip it to shreds over the bezels..hahaha. I'm waiting on the delusional genius who thinks they have the winning formula, to chime in with their "..all HTC needs to do is...blah blah blah..and they'd have a hit on their hands". Oh I left out #OneStepForwardTwoStepsBackwards #HelpThisCompany
I don't think anyone here is a product development genius who claims that they have the master plan to revive HTC.
But it is clear that HTC has lost its marbles.
Move Wang and Chang. Fast. That is the most necessary first thing to do.
Yeah, the suggestions people have aren't all the crazy. The ideas are just contrary to what HTC is doing which doesn't seem to be working. Smaller bezels, water resistance worth having, wireless charging, a headphone jack and a huge battery might help the company more than they think.
I'll take that bet all day long. In the markets dominated by Samsung and Apple, they can forget it, they'll never make any progress. Even if they include everything suggested, the internet is going to flame them for not "doing enough to stand out". They're damned either way.
I think you're wrong. People in this site would welcome a product from HTC if it was at least trying to put out something in the range of competitive. Most believe good healthy competition is good for the consumer but the junk HTC is putting out their is downright embarrassing next to some really good and well priced products from the likes of OnePlus, Huawei, ZTE, etc.
HTC is dead, they have zero phones that worth the money, One3T, Axon 7, Mate 9, S7E G6 etc etc etc, any phone is better than HTC.
They fell from grace really hard, unless they wow us and bring everything out of everything, instead of copying apple faults, then they might have a chance, but i think HTC is going down fast(HTC U Ultra is the WORST phone i ever seen)
Here's HTC's reality. A great phone won't sell we. A great phone with great pricing won't sell well. A great phone with great pricing and heavy marketing (which they don't have money for) won't sell. I agree that they have the potential to make a phone that the Internet would like, but in the end that won't stop their continued losses, which matters most.
Wrong. A great phone with a great price WILL sell well.
Will it outsell Apple or Samsung? No. But it will sell well.
My HTC 10 is the first time I tried this manufacturer and I have to say I'm very satisfied... Hasn't slowed down at all in almost a year like other Android phones... Even got better after the 7.0 update which came in Nov 2916... Faster then most others... audio is great... Picture taking is also very good, battery life has been good for me.. Can customize the crap out of this phone... Built quality is top...The only thing this phone is missing is better water/dust resistance... Anyway I could have been tempted to buy an HTC 11 but not with what they're doing with their phones now..
Almost 900 years truly is faster than most (unless you own a pixel of course 😉)
That is exactly what everyone is saying. HTC 10 was almost great, 11 should have been improved 10 with 3.5. it's the only bright spot in 2 years since m9 from htc. Other phones are big disappointment.
IP57 is a failure rating. If you don't have an IP68 device in 2017 then your rating is irrelevant. No headphone jack and you can't even properly make the phone water resistant?... What are they even doing over there?
IP57 is properly water resistant. Rated for 1 metre for 30 minutes. It's not fully dust resistant though.
Seems like only Google or Nokia can deliver the perfect 2017 phone.
I'm going to be all over the pixel 2. But if it has a curved display like what I hear from roomers I might keep my first pixel
Nobody I know asked for the headphone jack to be removed from phones. Get a clue HTC.
Think my HTC 10 will be my last HTC device. Sad because this is a great phone, and it deserves a worthy successor.
Go Go NOKIA :)
Here's the thing for me, if HTC made the perfect phone, priced it like they're clearing inventory and marketed it to death, they'd accomplish nothing more than spend financial resources in vain. Looking at the US market for instance, carriers will still not carry their devices for the most part, brick and mortar stores won't carry them, and the average consumer will hardly buy an HTC smartphone. I do chuckle when people blame pricing as if that will make any difference. They don't be able to sell in a high enough volume to offset lower profit margins from steep price cuts.
HTC U Ultra in a smaller body with all the mistakes carried over.
They are getting paid to make these decisions?