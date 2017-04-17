HTC's first global flagship with water resistance.

HTC's next flagship phone will follow in the footsteps of last year's Bolt in a couple of significant areas. According to seasoned HTC tipster @LlabTooFeR on Twitter, the phone will carry an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, while also doing away with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

IP57 means dust particles can't enter the phone in a way that affects normal operation, and it's water resistant in up to one meter of water at normal pressure for 30 minutes. It's not quite as hardy as the Galaxy S8, which is good for up to 1.5 meters according to Samsung's spec. However either should be fine out in the rain, or after a quick dunk in the bath.

The #donglelife will continue with HTC's 2017 flagship.

The lack of a headphone jack isn't too surprising, given that both the Bolt and the U Ultra have passed on this feature. Expect HTC to talk up its own USonic USB-C earbuds once again around announcement time. (Hopefully, unlike the U Ultra, there'll actually be a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box this time.)

Today's mini-leak also says there'll be both single and dual-SIM versions of the phone, which is to be expected for a device that'll be widely ranged around the world.

We got our first look at the HTC U in the flesh over the weekend, courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass, whose leaked photos show a device resembling the front of an HTC 10 and the back of a U Play. The phone is rumored to pack a 5.5-inch display, the latest Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm and 4GB of RAM when it's announced in the coming weeks.