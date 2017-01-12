Stepping down in size but also internal specs.
The HTC U Play may retain the excellent external hardware of its larger sibling, but the internal specs are decidedly downmarket from the U Ultra. In order to cut down the price, the U Play moves to a MediaTek processor and in some cases 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also drops to a less-desirable 16MP camera, smaller battery and a 1080p display resolution. Here's the full slate of specs.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
HTC Sense
|Display
|5.2-inch Super LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P10
|Storage
|32/46GB
|Expandable
|microSD card
|RAM
|3/4GB
|Rear Camera
|16MP BSI f/2.0, OIS, PDAF
Dual-tone flash, 1080p video at 30fps
|Front Camera
|16MP BSI f/2.0
UltraPixel mode, 1080p video
|Charging
|USB-C
5V/2A speeds
|Battery
|2500 mAh
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
NFC, GPS, GLONASS
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|145.99 x 72.9 x 7.99 mm
|Weight
|145 g
|Colors
|blue, black, pink, white
Reader comments
:))) Mediatek soc :)) WTF?? what a joke
Looks alright for a Samsung clone, but that processor is questionable, and that battery is downright unacceptable. If they're going to a sub-$200 price point, maybe the terrible battery life is a fair compromise. If they're asking more than $200 for this, sorry, it's just not going to happen.