Stepping down in size but also internal specs.

The HTC U Play may retain the excellent external hardware of its larger sibling, but the internal specs are decidedly downmarket from the U Ultra. In order to cut down the price, the U Play moves to a MediaTek processor and in some cases 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also drops to a less-desirable 16MP camera, smaller battery and a 1080p display resolution. Here's the full slate of specs.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 6.0 Marshmallow
HTC Sense
Display 5.2-inch Super LCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass
Processor MediaTek Helio P10
Storage 32/46GB
Expandable microSD card
RAM 3/4GB
Rear Camera 16MP BSI f/2.0, OIS, PDAF
Dual-tone flash, 1080p video at 30fps
Front Camera 16MP BSI f/2.0
UltraPixel mode, 1080p video
Charging USB-C
5V/2A speeds
Battery 2500 mAh
Connectivity USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
NFC, GPS, GLONASS
Water resistance No
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 145.99 x 72.9 x 7.99 mm
Weight 145 g
Colors blue, black, pink, white

