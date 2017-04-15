HTC is readying its next flagship and it looks... shiny.

HTC is going to release another flagship in a few weeks. It's made out of metal and covered in glass on the front and what looks like shiny glass on the back. You may be able to squeeze its sides to get it to do things like take a photo. It'll have the latest and greatest specs one would expect from a 2017 flagship, including a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and a 12MP UltraPixel camera.

If these things interest you — the phone is expected to be called the HTC U — then cancel your Galaxy S8 pre-order, throw your LG G6 in the fire, stomp on your OnePlus 3T and eat your shorts Huawei Mate 9.

HTC U Ultra review: A beautiful group of questionable decisions