HTC is readying its next flagship and it looks... shiny.
HTC is going to release another flagship in a few weeks. It's made out of metal and covered in glass on the front and what looks like shiny glass on the back. You may be able to squeeze its sides to get it to do things like take a photo. It'll have the latest and greatest specs one would expect from a 2017 flagship, including a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and a 12MP UltraPixel camera.
If these things interest you — the phone is expected to be called the HTC U — then cancel your Galaxy S8 pre-order, throw your LG G6 in the fire, stomp on your OnePlus 3T and eat your
shorts Huawei Mate 9.
U saw it here first [specs: https://t.co/CXrpcG0YAm] pic.twitter.com/vP7U6mzjzo— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 15, 2017
HTC U Ultra review: A beautiful group of questionable decisions
Reader comments
This is what HTC's next flagship phone looks like
Looks boring.
Is there any chance we'll see some real innovation in smartphone designs? For example, as much as I don't like Samsung, I really like their Edge design.
Here you go.
http://phandroid.com/2011/12/22/the-pyramid-tablet-is-back-but-not-from-...
Yay more glass 🖕
Oh and of course nobody is going to like the bezels but that doesn't bother me.
Plastic backs on phones are dead. Only other way wireless charging currently works... Is with glass.
This phone very likely doesn't have wireless charging as the U Ultra didn't.
Looks like HTC's farewell salute. Oh and I bet it doesn't have a headphone jack.
Nope.
Pixel 2 or Moto Z2 Play or OnePlus 4 or Nokia 8/9 for me. Whichever has the best combination of amazing camera, very long battery life, water resistance and a compelling design.
for the last few years HTC has had horrible designs. what happened to the HTC that made the amazing M7 and M8. HTC needs to really step it up if they want to compete with samsung and LG
Looks like crap
1000000% meh
I may try to pick up a 10 when the price drops if this is as bad as it sounds and looks. I want the metal design of the 10 with new hardware. No gimmicks, just give me a good solid phone HTC!
I guess HTC is on their way to Chapter 11. What CEO would let this come out as a flagship device?
A bad one
Include a headphone jack and a massive battery please.
Just stop it already, HTC. You are an embarrassment to yourselves and the Android community
The back doesnt look like a Flagship phone to me, maybe its the glossy finish it has
Wow. All this hate from 1 low resolution pic. Heaven forbid anyone should wait and see what it actually looks like in real life. I guess Taylor Swift was right.
What did Taylor Swift say about HTC?
Doesn't agree with the corporate structure and direction the company is headed.
Hideous and no metal to be seen.
Looks basically ok to me, not great, not terrible. I would have preferred metal to glass, given a choice between the two, especially since this almost assuredly doesn't have wireless charging. Won't sell worth a damn.
Also, no more small batteries in their too high dollar, large screen phones needs to happen, badly.
Damn time to sell my G6 and use the HTC U as my backup to S8+. Definitely looks better than the G6 if they fix the shortcomings of the U Ultra. They need to add wireless charging and waterproofing when it's a glass back. No excuse is they don't include it. And yeah this is going to cost a fortune just like the U Ultra or S8.
Not to sure about this one... It looks underwhelming compared to what Samsung is offering and other device releases coming up. I hope HTC gets it together and releases some solid products this year
Bottom bezel is bigger then the top. Makes no sense and why is there so much bezel above the physical button?
Mid April announcement? So any day now there will be a press release/online event with phone details and release info. I don't think they have the money or enough press interest to require an event.
I think this is a photoshop. Camera is not centered.