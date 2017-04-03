The HTC U may have a seriously cool, unique feature, and this is how it will work.

HTC is still dealing with tepid reviews of its latest device, the U Ultra, but the company has more tricks up its sleeve in 2017. We're expecting a proper flagship to debut sometime this month, likely called the HTC U, which is expected to possess one particularly noteworthy gimmick feature that will be interesting to see in person.

We've heard about the feature before, but according to Android Headlines, which received an internal document from HTC, the HTC U will sport side bezels that detect force: a short squeeze for one action and a long squeeze for another. The feature is called 'Edge Sense' and, used right, has the potential to be quite interesting — as long as app developers support it.

As you can see from a leaked on-device setup page, the idea is to program the device to be able to accept your "power of grip" so as to prevent misfires, since, well, you actually have to hold the phone on those same metal bezels. The concept isn't entirely new, but it's new to Android and to HTC, and done right has the potential to do some interesting things.

Other than Edge Sense, the HTC U looks like a pretty typical 2017 flagship at this point.

The leaked documents also talk about some camera features, including auto scene detection and the choice between super-accurate and super-3D audio recording. And the specs seem downright quotidian given what we've seen from the likes of the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 this year: a 5.5-inch 2560x1440 IPS display; a Snapdragon 835 platform, 4GB of RAM in most markets, with 6GB in China; 64GB internal storage in most markets except China which gets 128GB; a 12MP rear UltraPixel camera, a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0; Android 7.1 Nougat; and a front fingerprint sensor/home button combo.

It's unclear why HTC is shying away from removing the capacitive home button, since it was one of the first companies to go all-in on virtual buttons with the HTC One M8, but as a result the HTC U will likely be a little chunkier than other flagships this year. We'll have to wait a few weeks longer to find out, though.